Berkshire Grey and HY-Tek Intralogistics Announce Formal Partnership, Showcase Bealls Inc. Success

BEDFORD, Mass. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY) , a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a premier integrator of full-service automation technology for the supply chain, announce their formal partnership and celebrate the successful integration and installation of a highly-automated system for their customer, Bealls, Inc.



Despite persistent global supply chain issues, just 8 months after Bealls selected BG, the Berkshire Grey’s Robotic Shuttle Product Sortation (BG RSPS) systems were live in the Bealls Jacksonville, Texas facility sorting items bound for stores. The 400,000-square-foot facility utilizes the BG RSPS solution to enable its operators to pick, sort, and pack 1,000s of items per hour. As a result, replenishment of its 575+ bealls stores has increased significantly over the past months, with early productivity improvements of 33%+ versus their previous approach.

“Berkshire Grey took a very different approach to automation than we had seen from other suppliers. BG invested the time necessary to understand our business, our operating environments, and our culture,” said Ray Daugherty, Bealls Sr. Vice President, Logistics. He added, “The project completion speed and early results are impressive.”

In mid-2021, Bealls sought out a robotic automation solution to handle expanding merchandise categories and expedite order fulfillment to meet heightened customer demand and increasing labor shortages. As a trusted partner of Bealls since 2004, Hy-Tek assisted with the facility design, assessment of the appropriate technology, and integration services for the project, and as previously announced, Berkshire Grey’s AI-enabled solution was selected.

“Hy-Tek and Berkshire Grey were able to work together to provide Bealls with a seamless solution for processing and packing their merchandise that provided increased productivity and throughput,” said Lori Gibson, Director of Consulting Services at Hy-Tek. “With Hy-Tek’s expertise partnered with Berkshire Grey’s solution, I have no doubt Bealls will continue to see a positive and immediate impact on their distribution processes.”

Highlights of the project include:

1. Greater visibility, transparency, and insight into KPI’s and key facility metrics

2. Network redundancy and increased processing power

3. Labor optimization within the new facility to create material cost savings

4. Faster replenishment to all retail stores, with multiline orders per pick

5. Increase in units per carton, resulting in increased throughput and decreased transportation requirements.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com .

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek is an automation technology integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek was established as a combination of Hy-Tek Material Handling, WorldSource, BP Controls, Fascor, LCS, Johnson Stevens Consulting, AHS, and Winchester Controls. Together, they operate as Hy-Tek Intralogistics. Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners have been providing customers large and small with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products—Hy-Tek’s experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals' partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability. With over 500 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.hy-tek.com.

About Bealls, Inc.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls, Inc. is a privately held company that operates more than 600 retail stores in 23 states under the names bealls, Bealls Florida, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters and online at beallsflorida.com and beallsoutlet.com. To learn more about Bealls, Inc., please visit http://www.beallsinc.com.

