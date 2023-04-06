AGF Investments’ Key Strategies Now Available on Three SMA Model Platforms in the U.S.

BOSTON, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments1 is pleased to announce that several of its leading investment strategies are now available via AGF Investments America Inc. on the following separately managed account (SMA) platforms in the U.S.:

Envestnet Asset Management, Inc. SMArtX Advisory Solutions LLC Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.



“We are proud to partner with these leading SMA platforms to enhance advisor and institutional access to several of our in-demand investment strategies,” said Damion Hendrickson, Managing Director, U.S. Business, AGF Investments. “Since 1957*, we have been committed to delivering differentiated global markets access for investors, and now an even greater number of clients in the U.S. can benefit from the active, but disciplined, investment approach AGF Investments is known for.”

The following strategies are available on each of the above SMA platforms:

These strategies combine AGF Investments’ disciplined, active approach with long-tenured expertise to help clients reach their investment objectives.

“We are pleased with the growth and momentum of our managed account business in the U.S.,” Hendrickson added. “We remain committed to providing even greater access to our strategies and look forward to being included on additional SMA platforms in 2023.”

For more information, visit www.agf.com.

About AGF Management Limited

* Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over US$31.0 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

1AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA).

AGF Investments America Inc. is a registered investment advisors with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and is fully owned by AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com