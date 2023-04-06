Shift5 Earns Cross-Platform Authority to Operate (ATO) Certification

Rosslyn, VA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the technology company that unlocks fleet and weapon system onboard data to optimize operational readiness, lethality, and survivability, announced today it has achieved its first cross-platform Authority to Operate (ATO) Certification from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), validating the resilience and security of Shift5’s technology. The accreditation, which comes on the heels of Shift5 achieving a Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL 9) status, authorizes Shift5’s technology for safe use across multiple DoD platforms.



“The ATO certification process is the cybersecurity validation of utilizing commercial off the shelf (COTS) technology to bring innovation to the warfighter,” said General Richard D. Clarke (Ret.), former commander of United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). “It's an achievement that demonstrates a DoD partner's ability to implement cybersecurity to their mission-oriented work and show the rigor required to do things the right way. Shift5 earning its first cross-platform ATO validates its determination and abilities to support the warfighter, and signals ease of integration of its technology across various platforms supporting the entire military.”



"The definition of ‘mission-ready’ for DoD weapon systems and military vehicles is different today than it was a decade ago. Any technology onboard a military platform must meet the highest standards of resilience," said Egon Rinderer, Shift5’s Chief Technology Officer. "In achieving our first ATO Certification, we are proving how the Shift5’s technology enables DoD operational readiness, lethality, and survivability. It further endorses the ability of our dual use technology to solve real problems in the DoD."



In the past 12 months, the growing company has signed multiple contracts with the DoD to provide modern observability capabilities for military vehicles and weapon systems. The Shift5 dual use technology, which provides vehicle and weapon system-agnostic hardware and software services that enable predictive maintenance and cybersecurity capabilities, is in active implementation.



About Shift5

Shift5 captures, stores, and analyzes serial bus data on the platform in real-time, providing anomaly detection and operational intelligence required to act. In active implementation in both the defense and commercial sectors, Shift5’s technology provides real-time alerting and historical trends to assure mission readiness.

Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapon system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial transportation systems and military platforms against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 to maintain the readiness and availability of today’s fleets and tomorrow’s next-generation vehicles. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.