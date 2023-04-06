Spectral Medical Announces Investor Update Conference Call

TORONTO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late-stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, today announced details for the Company’s 2023 Investor Update conference call.



Chris Seto, Chief Executive Officer, will host the call followed by a question-and-answer session. All interested parties are invited to participate.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, April 6, 2023 TIME: 4:00 p.m. (ET) DIAL IN NUMBER: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562 *CallMe https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13737450&h=true&info=Name&r=true&B=6

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event. *Available 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

REPLAY 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Available April 6, 7:00 p.m. ET, until April 13, 11:59 p.m. ET CONFERENCE ID: 13737450 ONLINE ACCESS: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606504&tp_key=16415c0765

The Spectral presentation will be available today after 12:00 pm ET through the following link: https://spectraldx.com/investors/#investor-updates

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase 3 company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 340,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. In July 2022, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for PMX for the treatment of endotoxemic septic shock. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

