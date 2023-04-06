HTG Technology Featured in Numerous Scientific Posters at the AACR Annual Meeting April 16-19

TUCSON, Ariz., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a platform-based life science tools and drug discovery company, today announced there will be at least four scientific posters featuring its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq™ technology presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR) April 16-19 in Orlando, Florida.



Global leaders in cancer research, including The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Providence Saint John’s Health Center and Merck KGaA, will be sharing research conducted utilizing the HTG EdgeSeq platform gene expression profiling (GEP). The science being presented at AACR highlights the broad spectrum of applications utilizing HTG’s ultra-efficient RNA profiling platform and the Company’s capabilities from biomarker discovery and genomic signatures to drug discovery. Prominent among the data being presented is analysis from HTG’s powerful tool, the HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP), which enables the capture of comprehensive and reliable human transcriptome data using a fraction of the sample typically required by other GEP methods.

The posters will be presented at AACR at the times outlined below, and will be available on our website after the presentation:

Abstract 2107 – Development of a customized panel with clinical application potential for transcriptome analyses in selected cancer types using FFPE specimens



Date/Time: April 17, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Session: Biomarkers for Elucidation of Tumor Biology and Metastasis

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Poster Section 38, Poster Board 10

Presenter: Vittorio D'Urso, Clinical Genomics, Clinical Biomarkers & Technologies, Clinical Measurements Sciences, Merck Healthcare KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Abstract 4501 - Novel EHE PDX model used for drug sensitivity



Date/Time: April 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Session: Molecular Targeted Therapies 2

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Poster Section 42, Poster Board 26

Presenter: Sandhya Krishnan, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Abstract 6375 - Transcriptomic signatures in melanoma lymph node metastasis that relate to immune oncology treatment



Date/Time: April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Session: Immune Checkpoints

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Poster Section 23, Poster Board 19

Presenter: Matias A. Bustos, Providence Saint John’s Health Center, Santa Monica, CA

Abstract 619 - TP53 gain-of-function mutation modulates the immunosuppressive microenvironment in non-HPV associated oral squamous cell carcinoma



Date/Time: April 16, 2023, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Session: Adaptive Immunity to Tumors

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Poster Section 21, Poster Board 20

Presenter: Yewen Shi, Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, Xi'an, China

“The abstracts highlighting our technology at this year’s AACR conference are a true reflection of the broad utility of our HTG EdgeSeq platform and the important research being conducted by our customers and collaborators,” said Byron Lawson, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer at HTG. “We are proud to partner with such innovative and world-renowned research centers and biopharma partners who use our novel transcriptomic technology to take their research and science to new heights.”

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, novel therapeutics and clinical diagnostics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the capabilities of our technology. Words such as “designed to,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that our technologies may not provide the benefits that we expect; risks associated with our ability to develop and commercialize our products; risks associated with our ability to enter into licensing, partnering or other transactions for any candidates we discover or develop; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; and risks related to our need for additional capital. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

HTG Investor Contact:

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com