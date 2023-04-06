Bromelain Market is estimated to be US$ 82.59 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period-BY PMI

Covina, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bromelain Market accounted for US$ 40.16 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 82.59 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. Bromelain is an enzyme extracted from pineapple stems and fruits. Bromelain is a special enzyme used across a large number of industries due to its medicinal and other properties. Bromelain is used for reducing inflammation, reducing digestion issues, faster wound healing, swelling, reducing allergy issues, maintaining heart health, healing joints and muscular pain. It is also used in other industries like dairy processing, meat processing, brewing, animal feed, detergent, cosmetics, and personal care products.

The report " Global Bromelain Market, By Source (Stem, and Fruit), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, and Cosmetics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

On 20 October 2020, Giellepi launched a proprietary bromelain ingredient. Bromeyal, a newly developed plant-derived enzyme that provides all the health benefits without using enteric-coating technologies

In September 2020, Enzyme Development Corporation launched ENZECO FICIN 100, a new food-grade biocatalyst and botanical protease, it is an endo-protease akin to papain and bromelain.

Analyst View:

The use of bromelain in the dietary supplement, use in the healthcare industry for treatment & prevention of joint diseases, beauty industry, and extensive demand from the bakery, and beverage manufacturers are the factors driving the global bromelain market. In addition, the side-effects of bromelain and lack of awareness about the benefits in developing countries are the major constraints of the market. Furthermore, investment by market leaders in the development of high-quality bromelain and also the use of bromelain to treat cancer cells, and cure arthritis will be fueling the demand of bromelain in the global market. Rising demand usage of natural products for production in various industries, cheap labor, and low manufacturing cost are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the harmful side effects of bromelain may hinder market growth.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By Source, Global Bromelain Market is segmented into Stem, and Fruit

By Application, Global Bromelain Market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, and Cosmetics

By Region, Global Bromelain Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Enzybel International S.A

Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd

Nanning Pangbo Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

Krishna Enzytech Pvt. Ltd

Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Enzyme Development Corporation

Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. Ltd

Enzyme Technology (PTY) Ltd.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited

Great Food Group of Companies.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

