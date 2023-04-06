Infrastructure Monitoring Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 16.14 Billion at a 7.51% of CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Infrastructure Monitoring Market Research Report: By Technology, Component, End Use, and Region - Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 16.14 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 7.51 % during the assessment timeframe.

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Key Players

Players leading the global infrastructure monitoring market are

Accel Frontline Limited

Cisco System

ITRS Group LTD

Nagios Enterprises

Netreo

Oracle Corporation

CapaSystems A/S

Plumbr

Zenoss Inc

Datadog

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 16.14 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.51% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities Technological advancement Key Market Drivers Developing countries such as India are moving towards digitization

Infrastructure monitoring systems are used to manage and maintain the security of IT infrastructure and networks. These systems gather operational & performance data in real time and send alerts on network intrusion, unscheduled downtime, and other events. This further helps operators monitor the live performance of complete network systems and diagnose, fix, and improve the network infrastructure security.

Constant visibility into the system infrastructure is crucial for business continuity, as downtime or unavailability of systems results in major revenue loss for any business. The system's overall readiness has a concrete impact on the business. The data provided by infrastructure monitoring helps businesses to plan to meet critical client demands & expectations by fulfilling Service-Level Agreement (SLA) requirements.

Infrastructure monitoring systems help IT administrators to drive automated system scaling and better system capacity planning by providing the early detection & identification of issues and real-time data and performance monitoring of IT infrastructures. Teams then combine this data into different dashboards and charts, thus, improving the visibility of their infrastructure.

Industry Trends

Wireless infrastructure monitoring solutions are increasingly replacing traditional wired systems. The advantages of wireless technologies, such as cost-effective monitoring and surveillance solutions, escalate market sales. Additionally, the uptake of infrastructure monitoring solutions in various end-users is led by their ability to connect with different IoT devices to monitor routine system changes remotely.

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Segments

The infrastructure monitoring market report is segmented into types/technologies, components, end-users, and regions. By type, the market is segmented into wireless and wired monitoring systems. The wireless monitoring segment holds the largest market share, witnessing increased demand due to its high mobility and ease of installation, meeting real-time monitoring needs. Also, wireless monitoring systems offer significant advantages over wired systems, such as greater flexibility, scalability, and reduced maintenance costs.

The component segment is sub-segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. The hardware segment dominates the market, witnessing the increased demand for hardware components such as cameras, sensors, and other monitoring devices due to the growing need for real-time monitoring and surveillance.

The end-user segment is sub-segmented into aerospace & defense, energy mining, civil infrastructure, and others. Among these, the aerospace & defense segment holds the largest market share, witnessing the growing use of infrastructure monitoring systems for real-time data and improved decision-making processes. Further, by regions, the market is sub-segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global infrastructure monitoring market. The presence of major technology providers & industry players, such as Honeywell, General Electric, and Siemens, and technology development centers in this region drive the market growth predominantly. Besides, increasing investments in implementing infrastructure monitoring systems by aerospace, energy, and mining sectors foster regional market growth.

The market size is also bolstered by the high level of technology adoption and the demand for infrastructure monitoring systems due to the growing need for real-time monitoring and improved decision-making processes. Moreover, rising defense budgets for military infrastructure monitoring boost the region's market shares. The US, Canada, and Mexico contribute excellently to the North American infrastructure monitoring market rise.

Europe stands second in the global infrastructure monitoring market. Emerging startups and well-established technology providers, catering to the growing need for effective infrastructure monitoring solutions in this region, influence market revenues. Additionally, rising investments in security and infrastructure monitoring solutions drive the regional market's growth.

Rapidly growing defense & healthcare sectors and increasing technology upgrades & improvements in monitoring technologies escalate the infrastructure monitoring market value. Furthermore, the growing adoption of advanced communication and monitoring systems positively impacts the region's infrastructure monitoring market revenues.

The infrastructure monitoring market in the Asia Pacific region is brisk. Increasing demand for advanced monitoring systems due to the growing need for real-time data monitoring in construction, transportation, and energy & utilities substantiates the market size. Moreover, factors such as government initiatives and substantial R&D investments in infrastructure monitoring influence regional market growth.

Simultaneously, the increasing deployments of advanced infrastructure monitoring systems in the region positively impact regional market development. Also, infrastructure monitoring product manufacturers in China, Japan, and India, with their massive investments in developing and advancing technologies, substantiate the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The highly competitive global infrastructure monitoring market with many well-established industry players appears fragmented. Leading infrastructure monitoring manufacturers focus on wireless monitoring, detection, and control systems equipped with various intelligence and reconnaissance solutions and enable real-time remote monitoring and control over critical locations.

They develop end-to-end infrastructure monitoring products and tactical communication solutions to help operators maintain surveillance through real-time remote monitoring. Market players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, and technology/product launches to gain a significantly larger competitive share.

For instance, on May 20, 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) announced the acquisition of OpsRamp Inc., a startup providing solutions to detect and fix infrastructure malfunctions to help customers manage several different cloud environments, with many IT operational models & tools. The combination of OpsRamp and HPE expertise will help companies respond to the dramatically increasing cost and complexity of digital operations management.

