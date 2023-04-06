Flare Gas Recovery System Market is likely to garner US$ 1.7 Billion by 2031 end owing to increased prevalence of Renewable Energy Sources | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flare gas recovery system market is expected to propel at a robust CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The global market was valued at US$ 1.05 Billion in 2021 and is likely to surpass a valuation of around US$ 1.7 Billion by 2031. According to Future Market Insights' historical valuation, the global flare gas market registered year-on-year growth at 4.8% in 2021.



Compressor technology is anticipated to remain one of the highly sought-after, and sales of modular flare gas recovery systems will increase at a steady pace, exhibiting growth at a 5.7% CAGR in 2021. Incredible revenue generated by the oil and gas segment of the flare gas recovery system (FGRS) market rose gradually in 2021. The FGRS market is driven by regulation. Historically, the market witnessed impressive growth after 2015, when the World Bank launched its “Zero Flaring by 2030” initiative.

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-84

The ‘Zero Flaring by 2030’ was launched in order to end routine flaring by 2030, by facilitating cooperation between stakeholders to find solutions to curb gas flaring through appropriate regulations, adoption of technologies, and financial arrangements. In addition to that, the leading flare gas recovery system manufacturing companies are focusing on offering highly efficient and cost-effective options that reduce the payback period.

Compelling Market Trends

On the basis of configuration, the skid-mounted systems segment is accounted for a dominant market share of around 65% of the flare gas recovery systems market in 2021. These systems are used extensively in end-use sectors owing to their high degree of customization and efficiency.

On the basis of application, the oil and gas sector is anticipated to possess for more than 60% of the total flare gas recovery system market share by 2031. In addition to that, various industries such as petrochemical refineries, NGL plants, fuel gas conditioning, and others from the oil and gas sector require these systems for flare gas recovery.

Based on technology, the liquid ring compressor is expected to emerge as one of the most preferred technology types utilized in the global flare gas recovery market. Being a very simple and compact design, it consists of minimal pressure fluctuation and isothermal gas compression making it the most preferred choice for gas recovery applications.

Growth Drivers

Operating pressure, of more than 5 bar (small) is likely to remain one of the most extensively utilized ranges of flare gas recovery systems. This particular segment is forecasted to account for 36.5% of the total flare gas recovery system market share in 2021.

On the basis of the flow rate, up to 2 MMSCFD segment is predicted to account for over 29.4% of the total flare gas recovery systems market. These systems are widely being adopted as the components are easily available and are cost-effective while reducing the payback period.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers operating in the global flare gas recovery system market are concentrating on expanding their presence in an emerging market to improve sales. Besides this, key players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their distribution channels and expand production facilities.

Recent Developments

In 2020, Zeeco, Inc., announced that Saudi Aramco has granted 9COM approval to Zeeco for a variety of combustion equipment manufactured at the Zeeco Middle East, Ltd. facility in Dammam.

Key Players:

Honeywell UOP

Cimarron Energy, INC.( Jordan Technologies)

Wärtsilä

Zeeco, Inc

SoEnergy International

John Zink Hamworthy Combustion

Ramboll Group, Inc.



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-flare-gas-recovery-system-market

Valuable Insights into the Flare Gas Recovery System Market

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global flare gas recovery system market over the valuation period. The U.S. is likely to account for over 76% market share through 2031.

According to World Bank, the U.S. accounted for 70% of global flaring decline, with gas flaring falling by 32% from 2019 to 2020, due to an 8% drop in oil production, combined with new infrastructure to use gas that would otherwise be flared. This indicates the successful implementation of regulation and increasing use of renewable energy in the country.

The demand for the flare gas recovery system market in the Middle East and African markets is predicted to surge at nearly 5.0% CAGR over the forecast period. Countries such as Qatar, KSA, Algeria, and Tunisia have emerged as prominent players in the flare gas recovery system market in terms of consumption.

Europe is likely to be one of the primary manufacturers of flare gas recovery systems across the globe. In 2021, the global market accounted for over 14% of total flare gas recovery system sales. As per FMI, Russia is expected to hold 12.9% of the Europe market share in 2031.

Flare Gas Recovery System Market by Category

By Operating Pressure:

Upto 5 bar (small)

5 to 10 bar (medium)

10 to 20 bar (large)

20 to 60 bar ( very large)

By Configuration:

Modular

Skid Mounted

By Technology:

Compressor

Ejector Based

By Flow Rate:

Upto 2 MMSCFD

2 to 5 MMSCFD

5 TO 10 MMSCFD

10 TO 20 MMSCFD

20 to 50 MMSCFD



By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Plants

Storage Tanks

Bio Gas & Landfill

Industrial flue gas treatment



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA)

We Offer Tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-84

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Implementation of Zero Gaseous Emission Measures

4.2. Re-use for Fuel Gas

5. Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis

5.2. Pricing Break-up

5.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5.4. Cost teardown Analysis by Components

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Oil and Gas Domain

Battery Energy Storage System Market Outlook: The global battery energy storage system market is poised to increase at a solid and robust CAGR of 11.1%, reaching US$ 52.9 billion by 2033 from US$ 18.5 billion in 2023.

PV Inverter Market Revenue: The PV inverter market is predicted to capture a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion in 2023, and is rising to US$ 2.8 billion by 2033. The market is estimated at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

District Heating Market Growth: The global district heating market is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 340 billion by 2033. In 2023, the market size is estimated to be US$ 198 billion. The CAGR during the forecast period is expected to be 5.6%.

Gas Turbine Market Analysis: The gas turbine market is expected to reach US$ 61.1 billion by 2033, up from US$ 40.8 billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.1%.

Canada, US, and China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Research: The shale gas hydraulic fracturing market volume is likely to total 32.1 thousand units in 2023. The market is projected to expand at 10.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, surpassing 90.3 thousand units by the end of 2033.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com