Digi-Tech Pharma & AI Conference 2023 ( London, United Kingdom - May 10-11, 2023)

The 6th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision-makers from leading pharma, biotech and healthcare industries. Meet the decision-makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions. In this 6th edition, as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming the pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.

The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes. To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with a healthcare provider is a must for pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.

The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.

It gives us great pleasure in welcoming you to our whole new pharmaceutical technology conference 6th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2023.

Key Highlights



Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology:

Digital Technology Trends in Pharma and Bio-Tech Industry

Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Pharma

How pharma can integrate into digital health environment

Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma

Patient Centred Drug Discovery

Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials:

Applying AI to the design of lead compounds for new drugs

Algorithms and Models for drug discovery

AI and ML for Target Identification & Validation in Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery through quantum computing

Genomics & Drug Discovery

Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials

R&D Use Cases

Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics:

Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharma R&D

Harnessing Data Science for Drug Combination Discovery

AI and Big Data: A powerful combination for future growth

The use of AI to make sense of clinical data

Use of big data for precision medicine

Multi-omics & clinical data to unlock the power of complex datasets

Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data

Data & Healthcare Analytics

Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence:

The Growing Importance of Real-World Data

RWD for clinical research and drug development

RWE and RWD to support regulatory decision making

Real World Data Science to advance Patient Care

Managing real world data governance

Digital Health & Future Innovations:

Healthcare & Medical Technology

Adoption of IoT in Pharma

Potential of Cloud Computing in Pharma

Impact of Digital Health in Pharma

Digital Health strategy and Patient centric Clinical Trials

The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health

How pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience

Blockchain and AI-based Platform





Who Should Attend:





This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including pharmaceutical, biotechnological, biopharmaceutical, CROs, Diagnostics, solution providers and government institutions.

Attendees include the Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of

Drug Discovery

Drug Delivery Innovation

R&D IT

Big Data Solutions

AI/ Machine Learning

Cognitive Computing

Digital innovative strategic planning

Regulatory and pharmacovigilance

IT Strategy

Real-World Data

Real-World Evidence

Data Management & Analytics

Data Science

Clinical trials and data management

Translational informatics

Data storage and analysis

Enterprise Architecture

Information Systems

Contract outsourcing service providers

Digital Health

Genomics

Healthcare IT

Multi-channel Management





Agenda:





Wednesday - 10th May 2023

08:30 - Registration & Refreshments

08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks

Innovation in Pharma

09:00 - Accelerating Digital Transformation in Pharma

Company leadership and transformation

Need for communication specialists and up-to-date technologies

Hiring digital experts and collaborations

The need to be really quick in transforming at every level

Umair Aslam Umair Aslam Customer Engagement Lead, Oncology

MSD

09:30 - Quantum Computing for Drug Discovery - Fact or Fiction?

Ian Pepper Ian Pepper Director Technology Innovation

Novartis

10:00 - Executives Discussion and Debate: How Global Pharma is using AI and Machine Learning for Success?

Innovation in Big-Pharma

AI-enabled business models in R&D

Achieving full potential of AI to boost Drug Discovery and Development

AI has the capacity to radically reduce the uncertainty in both early and late-stage drug discovery and development

Thierry Dorval Thierry Dorval Head of Data Sciences & Data Management

Servier

10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking

10:50 - External Data Acquisition: How to build a Commercial Data Strategy from scratch?

What are the benefits for your organization?

Which strategies for efficient collaboration?

How to measure success?

The challenge of data awareness

Make or buy?

Florent Hassen Florent Hassen Global Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Lead

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

AI and ML-based Drug Discovery

11:20 - Accelerating scientific discovery: Exploring early drug discovery through Artificial intelligence

Christos Varsakelis Christos Varsakelis Team Lead AI/ML Early Drug Discovery, In Silico Discovery & External Innovation

Janssen Pharmaceutical

11:40 - Quantum computing use cases from drug discovery/drug development in pharma

12:10 - Maximizing Drug Discovery Success with Machine Learning

Using machine learning to integrate distinct, bigger datasets created from high throughput screening data can provide a path to predict bioactivities for targets and molecular properties with increased levels of accuracy

Broader applicability of machine learning and the potential to change the drug development paradigm

ML tools that can improve discovery and decision making

Peter Henstock Peter Henstock Machine Learning & AI Technical Lead

Pfizer

12:30 - Combining robotics and AI for data-driven drug discovery

Martin-Immanuel Bittner Martin-Immanuel Bittner Co-founder & CEO

Arctoris

12:50 - Networking luncheon

Genomics and Precision Medicine

13:30 - Combining data for precision health

Andy Cachaldora Andy Cachaldora General Manager Digital Service Northern Europe

GE Healthcare

14:00 - Enabling precision medicine with integrated genomic and clinical data

Transforming the entire pharmaceutical value chain

How do we implement Precision Medicine in the Real World?

How does it affect the ecosystem of healthcare?

Future of genomics and precision medicine

14:30 - Genomics England Multimodal cancer research platform

Prabhu Arumugam Prabhu Arumugam Director of Clinical Data and Imaging

Genomics England

15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee

Data Science, Big Data & Informatics

15:20 - Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharmaceutical R&D

Improving the efficiency and effectiveness by implementing the FAIR guiding principles for scientific data

Tools enabling FAIR data

Fair as a machine learning enabler

Benefits of FAIR in Pharma



Chuang Kee Ong Chuang Kee Ong Associate Director, Lead Information Architecture

AstraZeneca

15:50 - Translational drug informatics platform

Importance of Translational informatics platform in R&D

Why is it necessary to adopt TI in the resource -constrained world

Challenges ahead and moving forward

16:20 - data42: Accelerating insights from connected data to achieve greater value for patients

Peter Speyer Peter Speyer Head of Customer Success, data42 - Novartis

16:50 - Coordination and Optimisation of internal drug development data alongside external data sources

Thierry Dorval Thierry Dorval Head of Data Sciences & Data Management

Servier

17:20 - Round Table Discussion

All the participants will have a great opportunity to discuss and explore a selection of most interesting topics discussed during the conference in small groups with their industry colleagues in an informal setting.

Each table will nominate a head who will summarise the discussion and questions posed. The group members are given equal rights to share and learn from each other's experiences to discover an actionable solution on the discussed topic.

17:50 - Closing remarks

18:00 - Networking Drinks Session

Thursday - 11th May 2023

08:30 - Registration & Refreshments

09:20 - Chairperson's opening remarks

Real World Data & Real World Evidence

09:30 - Real World Evidence model for assessing new drugs - Enhancing Real World Data Environment

How RWE model can be used in R&D to accelerate new product developments?

Integrated evidence development model

Building an effective RWE-based capabilities system

Advantages of implementing AI and ML

Kevin Pollock Kevin Pollock Director of Real World Evidence, International Markets

Bristol Myers Squibb

10:00 - Integration and Analysis of Real-World Data (RWD) for clinical research and drug development

Leveraging Real-World Data to Overcome the Inefficiencies of Drug Development

Understanding the clinical processes

RWD to create novel, faster and less invasive approaches to advance disease understanding and biomarker discovery

RWD for EHRs in last phase research studies

Real-World Data in clinical study through a decentralized approach

10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking

10:50 - Prognostic biomarker Identification in Huntington's disease with RWD machine learning modelling

Naghmeh Ghazaleh Naghmeh Ghazaleh Principal Data scientist, Pharma development, Personalized Health Care (PHC)

Roche

Data Integration, IoT and Cloud

11:20 - Pivotal role of Data Integration in Enabling pharma to fit its drug development strategy while accelerating innovation

Integrating data from distinct sources and leverage predictive analytics to drive informed, realtime decisions

Deep Learning based multi-omics data integration

Role of data integration and analytics and how it helps in faster decision making and clinical trials.

Implementing end-to-end data integration

Nikolaus Stiefl Nikolaus Stiefl Director Data Science

Novartis

11:40 - Intelligent factory line clearance using AI and Augment Reality.

Conducting a factory line clearance in a pharmaceutical manufactory requires detailed SOPs with procedures that can be difficult to both conduct and document execution of.

In this session we present a way to use a combination of Spatial AI, Computer Vision combined with Synthetic data and augmented reality to both increase quality of cleaning and documentation of execution.

Spatial AI

Computer vision

Synthetic data

Augmented reality

Leif Elgaard Hoj Leif Elgaard Hoj Chief Technology Officer

Businessmann

12:10 - Innovation at pace. How Digital Experience Platforms accelerate growth in Pharma

Szymon Heliosz Szymon Heliosz Senior UX Designer & CX Strategist

NoA Ignite

12:40 - How Pharma can leverage Cloud Computing and AI to increase access to the broadest range of data in Drug Discovery and Design?

BI & Analytics in cloud

Decentralized IT infrastructure

Scalability and flexibility

How can efficiency be improved?

13:00 - Networking luncheon

Digital Health in Pharma & Collaboration

13:30 - Digihaler Inhaler Case Study and Lessons from Air Crashes

Mark Milton-Edwards Mark Milton-Edwards Head of Health Solutions - Digital Health

Teva Pharmaceuticals

14:00 - What is the best organizational structure to enable innovation?

Pelin Icil Pelin Icil Regional Marketing & Business Development Manager

Boston Scientific

14:30 - Blockchain technology to improve efficiency and safety

15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee

15:20 - Challenges in assessing the value of digital health innovations in a Pharmaceutical setting

Ismael Gauci Ismael Gauci Personalised Healthcare Strategy & Business Enablement Leader

Roche

15:50 - Topic TBC

Julio Molineros Julio Molineros Associate Director

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

16:20 - Panel Discussion: Emerging technologies and how pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience

Why is it important for pharma and healthcare to work together?

The changing patient behaviour in the digital era

Why is it essential to be prompt in identifying and addressing the patient's needs?

How will digitization help bring patients on board?

Progress made by companies so far

Strategies to be adopted to increase patient -company data flow

Pelin Icil Pelin Icil Regional Marketing & Business Development Manager

Boston Scientific

16:50 - Closing remarks





Speakers





Naghmeh Ghazaleh

Principal Data Scientist, Pharma development, Personalized Health Care (PHC)

Roche

Julio Molineros

Associate Director

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Kevin Pollock

Director of Real World Evidence, International Markets

Bristol Myers Squibb

Ian Pepper

Director Technology Innovation

Novartis

Andy Cachaldora

General Manager Digital Service Northern Europe

GE Healthcare

Christos Varsakelis

Team Lead AI/ML Early Drug Discovery, In Silico Discovery & External Innovation

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Peter Speyer

Head of Customer Success, data42

Novartis

Mark Milton-Edwards

Head of Health Solutions - Digital Health

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Chuang Kee Ong

Associate Director, Lead Information Architecture

AstraZeneca

Florent Hassen

Global Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Lead

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Alain Bindels

Innovation & Technology Leader

Roche

Nikolaus Stiefl

Director Data Science

Novartis

Pelin Icil

Regional Marketing & Business Development Manager

Boston Scientific

Umair Aslam

Customer Engagement Lead, Oncology

MSD

Thierry Dorval

Head of Data Sciences & Data Management

Servier

Prabhu Arumugam

Director of Clinical Data and Imaging

Genomics England

Peter Henstock

Machine Learning & AI Technical Lead

Pfizer

Martin-Immanuel Bittner

Co-founder & CEO

Arctoris

Szymon Heliosz

Senior UX Designer & CX Strategist

NoA Ignite

Ismael Gauci

Personalised Healthcare Strategy & Business Enablement Leader

Roche

Corina Cora

Brand Manager

Takeda

Anirudh Patir

Associate Scientist

Merck

Leif Elgaard Hoj

Chief Technology Officer

Businessmann

