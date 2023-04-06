Digi-Tech Pharma & AI Conference 2023 ( London, United Kingdom - May 10-11, 2023)

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 6th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision-makers from leading pharma, biotech and healthcare industries. Meet the decision-makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions. In this 6th edition, as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming the pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.
The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes. To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with a healthcare provider is a must for pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.
The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.
It gives us great pleasure in welcoming you to our whole new pharmaceutical technology conference 6th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2023.
Key Highlights
Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology:
- Digital Technology Trends in Pharma and Bio-Tech Industry
- Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Pharma
- How pharma can integrate into digital health environment
- Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma
- Patient Centred Drug Discovery
Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials:
- Applying AI to the design of lead compounds for new drugs
- Algorithms and Models for drug discovery
- AI and ML for Target Identification & Validation in Drug Discovery
- Advancing Drug Discovery through quantum computing
- Genomics & Drug Discovery
- Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials
- R&D Use Cases
Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics:
- Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharma R&D
- Harnessing Data Science for Drug Combination Discovery
- AI and Big Data: A powerful combination for future growth
- The use of AI to make sense of clinical data
- Use of big data for precision medicine
- Multi-omics & clinical data to unlock the power of complex datasets
- Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data
- Data & Healthcare Analytics
Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence:
- The Growing Importance of Real-World Data
- RWD for clinical research and drug development
- RWE and RWD to support regulatory decision making
- Real World Data Science to advance Patient Care
- Managing real world data governance
Digital Health & Future Innovations:
- Healthcare & Medical Technology
- Adoption of IoT in Pharma
- Potential of Cloud Computing in Pharma
- Impact of Digital Health in Pharma
- Digital Health strategy and Patient centric Clinical Trials
- The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health
- How pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience
- Blockchain and AI-based Platform
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including pharmaceutical, biotechnological, biopharmaceutical, CROs, Diagnostics, solution providers and government institutions.
Attendees include the Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of
- Drug Discovery
- Drug Delivery Innovation
- R&D IT
- Big Data Solutions
- AI/ Machine Learning
- Cognitive Computing
- Digital innovative strategic planning
- Regulatory and pharmacovigilance
- IT Strategy
- Real-World Data
- Real-World Evidence
- Data Management & Analytics
- Data Science
- Clinical trials and data management
- Translational informatics
- Data storage and analysis
- Enterprise Architecture
- Information Systems
- Contract outsourcing service providers
- Digital Health
- Genomics
- Healthcare IT
- Multi-channel Management
Agenda:
Wednesday - 10th May 2023
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Innovation in Pharma
09:00 - Accelerating Digital Transformation in Pharma
Company leadership and transformation
Need for communication specialists and up-to-date technologies
Hiring digital experts and collaborations
The need to be really quick in transforming at every level
Umair Aslam Umair Aslam Customer Engagement Lead, Oncology
MSD
09:30 - Quantum Computing for Drug Discovery - Fact or Fiction?
Ian Pepper Ian Pepper Director Technology Innovation
Novartis
10:00 - Executives Discussion and Debate: How Global Pharma is using AI and Machine Learning for Success?
Innovation in Big-Pharma
AI-enabled business models in R&D
Achieving full potential of AI to boost Drug Discovery and Development
AI has the capacity to radically reduce the uncertainty in both early and late-stage drug discovery and development
Thierry Dorval Thierry Dorval Head of Data Sciences & Data Management
Servier
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
10:50 - External Data Acquisition: How to build a Commercial Data Strategy from scratch?
What are the benefits for your organization?
Which strategies for efficient collaboration?
How to measure success?
The challenge of data awareness
Make or buy?
Florent Hassen Florent Hassen Global Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Lead
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
AI and ML-based Drug Discovery
11:20 - Accelerating scientific discovery: Exploring early drug discovery through Artificial intelligence
Christos Varsakelis Christos Varsakelis Team Lead AI/ML Early Drug Discovery, In Silico Discovery & External Innovation
Janssen Pharmaceutical
11:40 - Quantum computing use cases from drug discovery/drug development in pharma
12:10 - Maximizing Drug Discovery Success with Machine Learning
Using machine learning to integrate distinct, bigger datasets created from high throughput screening data can provide a path to predict bioactivities for targets and molecular properties with increased levels of accuracy
Broader applicability of machine learning and the potential to change the drug development paradigm
ML tools that can improve discovery and decision making
Peter Henstock Peter Henstock Machine Learning & AI Technical Lead
Pfizer
12:30 - Combining robotics and AI for data-driven drug discovery
Martin-Immanuel Bittner Martin-Immanuel Bittner Co-founder & CEO
Arctoris
12:50 - Networking luncheon
Genomics and Precision Medicine
13:30 - Combining data for precision health
Andy Cachaldora Andy Cachaldora General Manager Digital Service Northern Europe
GE Healthcare
14:00 - Enabling precision medicine with integrated genomic and clinical data
Transforming the entire pharmaceutical value chain
How do we implement Precision Medicine in the Real World?
How does it affect the ecosystem of healthcare?
Future of genomics and precision medicine
14:30 - Genomics England Multimodal cancer research platform
Prabhu Arumugam Prabhu Arumugam Director of Clinical Data and Imaging
Genomics England
15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
Data Science, Big Data & Informatics
15:20 - Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharmaceutical R&D
Improving the efficiency and effectiveness by implementing the FAIR guiding principles for scientific data
Tools enabling FAIR data
Fair as a machine learning enabler
Benefits of FAIR in Pharma
Chuang Kee Ong Chuang Kee Ong Associate Director, Lead Information Architecture
AstraZeneca
15:50 - Translational drug informatics platform
Importance of Translational informatics platform in R&D
Why is it necessary to adopt TI in the resource -constrained world
Challenges ahead and moving forward
16:20 - data42: Accelerating insights from connected data to achieve greater value for patients
Peter Speyer Peter Speyer Head of Customer Success, data42 - Novartis
16:50 - Coordination and Optimisation of internal drug development data alongside external data sources
Thierry Dorval Thierry Dorval Head of Data Sciences & Data Management
Servier
17:20 - Round Table Discussion
All the participants will have a great opportunity to discuss and explore a selection of most interesting topics discussed during the conference in small groups with their industry colleagues in an informal setting.
Each table will nominate a head who will summarise the discussion and questions posed. The group members are given equal rights to share and learn from each other's experiences to discover an actionable solution on the discussed topic.
17:50 - Closing remarks
18:00 - Networking Drinks Session
Thursday - 11th May 2023
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
09:20 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Real World Data & Real World Evidence
09:30 - Real World Evidence model for assessing new drugs - Enhancing Real World Data Environment
How RWE model can be used in R&D to accelerate new product developments?
Integrated evidence development model
Building an effective RWE-based capabilities system
Advantages of implementing AI and ML
Kevin Pollock Kevin Pollock Director of Real World Evidence, International Markets
Bristol Myers Squibb
10:00 - Integration and Analysis of Real-World Data (RWD) for clinical research and drug development
Leveraging Real-World Data to Overcome the Inefficiencies of Drug Development
Understanding the clinical processes
RWD to create novel, faster and less invasive approaches to advance disease understanding and biomarker discovery
RWD for EHRs in last phase research studies
Real-World Data in clinical study through a decentralized approach
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
10:50 - Prognostic biomarker Identification in Huntington's disease with RWD machine learning modelling
Naghmeh Ghazaleh Naghmeh Ghazaleh Principal Data scientist, Pharma development, Personalized Health Care (PHC)
Roche
Data Integration, IoT and Cloud
11:20 - Pivotal role of Data Integration in Enabling pharma to fit its drug development strategy while accelerating innovation
Integrating data from distinct sources and leverage predictive analytics to drive informed, realtime decisions
Deep Learning based multi-omics data integration
Role of data integration and analytics and how it helps in faster decision making and clinical trials.
Implementing end-to-end data integration
Nikolaus Stiefl Nikolaus Stiefl Director Data Science
Novartis
11:40 - Intelligent factory line clearance using AI and Augment Reality.
Conducting a factory line clearance in a pharmaceutical manufactory requires detailed SOPs with procedures that can be difficult to both conduct and document execution of.
In this session we present a way to use a combination of Spatial AI, Computer Vision combined with Synthetic data and augmented reality to both increase quality of cleaning and documentation of execution.
Spatial AI
Computer vision
Synthetic data
Augmented reality
Leif Elgaard Hoj Leif Elgaard Hoj Chief Technology Officer
Businessmann
12:10 - Innovation at pace. How Digital Experience Platforms accelerate growth in Pharma
Szymon Heliosz Szymon Heliosz Senior UX Designer & CX Strategist
NoA Ignite
12:40 - How Pharma can leverage Cloud Computing and AI to increase access to the broadest range of data in Drug Discovery and Design?
BI & Analytics in cloud
Decentralized IT infrastructure
Scalability and flexibility
How can efficiency be improved?
13:00 - Networking luncheon
Digital Health in Pharma & Collaboration
13:30 - Digihaler Inhaler Case Study and Lessons from Air Crashes
Mark Milton-Edwards Mark Milton-Edwards Head of Health Solutions - Digital Health
Teva Pharmaceuticals
14:00 - What is the best organizational structure to enable innovation?
Pelin Icil Pelin Icil Regional Marketing & Business Development Manager
Boston Scientific
14:30 - Blockchain technology to improve efficiency and safety
15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
15:20 - Challenges in assessing the value of digital health innovations in a Pharmaceutical setting
Ismael Gauci Ismael Gauci Personalised Healthcare Strategy & Business Enablement Leader
Roche
15:50 - Topic TBC
Julio Molineros Julio Molineros Associate Director
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
16:20 - Panel Discussion: Emerging technologies and how pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience
Why is it important for pharma and healthcare to work together?
The changing patient behaviour in the digital era
Why is it essential to be prompt in identifying and addressing the patient's needs?
How will digitization help bring patients on board?
Progress made by companies so far
Strategies to be adopted to increase patient -company data flow
Pelin Icil Pelin Icil Regional Marketing & Business Development Manager
Boston Scientific
16:50 - Closing remarks
Speakers
Naghmeh Ghazaleh
Principal Data Scientist, Pharma development, Personalized Health Care (PHC)
Roche
Julio Molineros
Associate Director
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
Kevin Pollock
Director of Real World Evidence, International Markets
Bristol Myers Squibb
Ian Pepper
Director Technology Innovation
Novartis
Andy Cachaldora
General Manager Digital Service Northern Europe
GE Healthcare
Christos Varsakelis
Team Lead AI/ML Early Drug Discovery, In Silico Discovery & External Innovation
Janssen Pharmaceutical
Peter Speyer
Head of Customer Success, data42
Novartis
Mark Milton-Edwards
Head of Health Solutions - Digital Health
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Chuang Kee Ong
Associate Director, Lead Information Architecture
AstraZeneca
Florent Hassen
Global Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Lead
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Alain Bindels
Innovation & Technology Leader
Roche
Nikolaus Stiefl
Director Data Science
Novartis
Pelin Icil
Regional Marketing & Business Development Manager
Boston Scientific
Umair Aslam
Customer Engagement Lead, Oncology
MSD
Thierry Dorval
Head of Data Sciences & Data Management
Servier
Prabhu Arumugam
Director of Clinical Data and Imaging
Genomics England
Peter Henstock
Machine Learning & AI Technical Lead
Pfizer
Martin-Immanuel Bittner
Co-founder & CEO
Arctoris
Szymon Heliosz
Senior UX Designer & CX Strategist
NoA Ignite
Ismael Gauci
Personalised Healthcare Strategy & Business Enablement Leader
Roche
Corina Cora
Brand Manager
Takeda
Anirudh Patir
Associate Scientist
Merck
Leif Elgaard Hoj
Chief Technology Officer
Businessmann
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl6n7n
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.