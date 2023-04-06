Enterprise Workforce Management Product and Market Report 2023: Need for Mission-Critical Solutions That Meet the Dynamic Demands of Today's CX and EX Drives Growing Sector

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 - 2024 Enterprise Workforce Management Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

WFM software is selling faster than at any other time in history. It continues to gain momentum as offerings are enhanced to address a growing array of digital channels and a broader set of enterprise operations.

In the past few years, workforce management solutions have begun a remarkable transformation into essential components for delivering a great customer and employee experience, making them even more compelling.

Mission-critical solutions that meet the dynamic demands of today's CX and EX

Forward-thinking leaders now appreciate the need to deliver a great CX while creating a positive and engaging environment where employees want to work (and stay), without losing sight of the need to boost productivity to keep costs down. Enterprises need new and enhanced WFM capabilities to help them manage the unique characteristics of an expanding number of digital channels.

As it becomes increasingly common for consumers to pivot from one channel to another during an interaction or communicate with a company on two channels simultaneously, WFM solutions must be able to forecast the entire journey. At the same time, agents want to schedule flexibility for improved work/life balance.

Artificial intelligence continues to make a huge contribution to WFM solutions, improving ease of use and properly treating synchronous and asynchronous channels (including a wide range of digital and back-office interactions). New AI-based algorithms, predictive models, and simulation techniques enhance forecasting and scheduling accuracy and real-time decision tools to optimize intraday management capabilities that adapt at the moment as conditions change.

Artificial intelligence technologies are enabling smart applications for agent self-service that change staffing paradigms in contact centers by inviting agents to request their schedules, shift swaps, work hours, or time off. Automation is being utilized to facilitate real-time decisioning and offload manual tasks that a system can disposition more quickly, accurately, and fairly, while reducing administrative workload.

Comprehensive and insightful coverage of this rapidly changing sector

The Enterprise Workforce Management Product and Market Report provide an insightful analysis of today's WFM market, competitive landscape, product suites, and the business, market, and technology trends and challenges confronting contact centers given increasingly complex contact center operating environments, workforce expectations, and a recessionary economy. This Report analyzes WFM market activity and provides 5-year market projections. It also presents customer satisfaction survey results that measure ratings across 10 vendor categories, 11 suite modules, and 11 product capabilities.

The Report is designed to help contact centers, back offices and branches, IT, and enterprise leaders and managers in small, mid-size, and large companies select the right solution, technology, functionality, and partner to meet their organization's current and future WFM needs. The2023 - 2024 Enterprise Workforce Management Product and Market Reportfeature 7 WFM vendors: Alvaria, Calabrio, Genesys, NICE, Playvox, Puzzel, and Verint. Genesys is a new participant. Assembled, also a new participant is covered at a higher level.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Workforce Management Suites Defined

4.1 WFM Vendor Suite Overview

5. Workforce Management Trends and Challenges

5.1 Workforce Management Trends

5.2 Workforce Management Challenges

6. Workforce Management Market Innovation

6.1 New Features

6.2 Emerging Capabilities

7. Artificial Intelligence Enables Workforce Management Solutions

8. Workforce Management for the Omnichannel Enterprise

8.1 Omnichannel Workforce Management Requirements

8.2 Omnichannel Forecasting

8.3 Omnichannel Scheduling

8.4 Hybrid Workforce Requirements

9. Meeting Agent Expectations

9.1 Agent Self-Service

9.2 eLearning/Meeting Management

9.3. Gamification

10. Real-Time WFM Solutions for Real-Time Contact Centers

10.1 Real-Time Adaptive Intraday Management

10.2 Real-Time Adherence

11. The Future in Focus

11.1 Long-Term Strategic Planning

11.2 Hiring Management

11.3 Workspace Allocation

12. Back-Office/Branch Workforce Management

13. WFM Market Activity

13.1 Validating Market Numbers

13.2 WFM Market Share Analysis

14. WFM Adoption Rate

15. WFM Market Projections

16. WFM Competitive Landscape

16.1 Company Snapshot

16.2 High-Level Functional Summary

16.3 Dashboards, Reporting, and KPIs

17. Workforce Management Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

17.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

17.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

17.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: WFM Suite Modules

17.2.1 WFM Modules Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

17.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: WFM Product Capabilities

17.3.1 WFM Product Capabilities Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

17.4 Customer Background and Insights

17.4.1 Channels Supported by the WFM Solution

17.4.2 How the WFM Solution is Helping to Address Top Contact Center Challenges

17.4.3 Top 3 - 5 WFM Limitations

17.4.4 Additional Comments

18. Pricing

18.1 Cloud-Based Pricing

19. Company Reports

20. Appendix: Workforce Management Vendor Directory

Companies Mentioned

Alvaria

Assembled, Inc.

Calabrio

Genesys

NICE

Playvox

Puzzel, Ltd.

Verint Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2unrwp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.