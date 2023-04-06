Global Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Need for Device Miniaturization in Varied Electronics Devices Fuels Market Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured) -
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- First Sensor AG
- GoerTek Inc.
- HP Development Company, L.P.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Knowles Electronics, LLC
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Omron Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ROHM Co., Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- TDK Corporation
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|409
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$12.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
