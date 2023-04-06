New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443943/?utm_source=GNW

The global modular data center market grew from $25.89 billion in 2022 to $30.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The modular data center market is expected to grow to $61.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.9%.



The modular data center market consists of sales of all-in-one modules and individual modules.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A modular data center is a portable collection of components placed in any location to provide data center capabilities such as storage and networking. The primary purpose of these modular data centers is to provide a cost-effective and scalable approach to obtain flexible computing capabilities wherever they are needed.



North America was the largest region in the modular data center market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the modular data center market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of components in the modular data centers are solutions and services.Solutions refer to modular container-housed data center solutions with customized SME, cloud, edge applications, and preconfigured data center containers.



The various size organization involved are small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises that are used by banking, financial services and insurance (bfsi), it and telecommunication, media and entertainment, healthcare, government and defense, retail, manufacturing, and other verticals.



Increasing environmental protection and energy consumption regulations are expected to propel the growth of the modular data center market going forward.The energy consumption performance of modular data centers, as well as the benefits in construction, planning, and required space, are in line with government policy directions.



The newly constructed data centers have benefited in terms of construction time, energy consumption, and cost.Modular data centers are intended to deal with server changes such as cloud computing, virtualization, centralization, and high density, as well as to improve data center operation efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and achieve the goal of rapid expansion and zero interference.



For instance, The European Commission is looking into other ways to increase the energy efficiency of data centers and cloud computing.Data center operations in the European Union are also anticipated to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 under the terms of the European Green Deal.



Similarly, in September 2020, CyrusOne, a US-based company which operates over 50 datacenters across the globe, pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2040 in order to reduce carbon emissions by its data center, and to ensure the continued growth of the company doesn’t negatively impact the environment . Similarly, Government of India will be announcing National Data Centre and Cloud policy that will incentivize green energy sources for data centers . Therefore, increasing environmental protection and energy consumption regulations will drive the modular data center market.



Technological innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the modular data center market.Major companies operating in modular data centers are focusing on integrating new technologies into their product offerings to increase the efficiency of their data centers.



For instance, in June 2022, Schneider Electric SE, a France-based company that specializes in digital automation and energy management launched a speedier prefabricated data center service in Europe.Under the "Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One" brand, Schneider would deliver prefabricated containerized data centers from 27kW to 80kW produced at its Barcelona factory, with a streamlined ordering process.



As opposed to engineer-to-order (ETO), the boxes are now available on a configure-to-order (CTO) basis, effectively moving toward standardized configurations that may be ordered from a catalog. For Edge sites or smaller users, the Easy prefabricated series of containers are ISO standard sized and may be delivered in as little as 12 weeks.



In May 2021, Johnson Controls International plc, an Ireland-based HVAC and security equipment manufacturer acquired Silent-Aire Limited Partnership for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition Johnson Controls’ position as the market leader in the rapidly expanding data center market with its cutting-edge cooling equipment technology and modular data center solutions.



Silent-Aire Limited Partnership is a Canada-based manufacturer of modular data centers.



The countries covered in the modular data center market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The modular data center market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides modular data center market statistics, including modular data center industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with modular data center market share, detailed modular data center market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the modular data center industry. This modular data center market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

