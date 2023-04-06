English French

Diaccurate Announces Updated Data on its Novel PAM Pathway Inhibitor DIACC3010 in Patients with ER+ HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer to be Presented at AACR 2023





DIACC3010 displays broad efficacy in ER+ HER2- breast cancer models.

DIACC3010 was evaluated alone and in combination with multiple standards of care, including the 1 st FDA-approved oral SERD 1 elacestrant

Phase I correlative analyses reveal DIACC3010 and endocrine therapy induce favorable clinical outcome in refractory breast cancer patients bearing ESR1 mutated tumors





Paris, France, April 6, 2023

DIACCURATE, a late clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company developing highly differentiated treatments, today announced that it has been selected to present new nonclinical efficacy and clinical exploratory correlative analyses of its lead compound DIACC3010 in metastatic ER+ HER2- breast cancer in a poster at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando, FL.

Abstract title: DIACC3010, optimized inhibitor of S6 kinase, combined with endocrine therapy, has potent antitumor activity in treatment-resistant ER-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

Session title: Molecular Targeted Therapies 2

Abstract number: 4477

Session Date and Time: April 18, 2023 - 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

The communication features an exploratory correlative analysis from DIACC3010 Phase 1 study focused on the combination cohort of DIACC3010 and tamoxifen, in highly refractory ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients. The patients who had detectable mutations in the ESR1 gene achieved median progression-free survival of 5.6 months, as compared to only 2.6 months in patients with no detectable ESR1 mutations. In addition, nonclinical efficacy results of DIACC3010 in combination with the SERM tamoxifen and the SERD elacestrant were performed. Combinations of DIACC3010 with CDK4/6 inhibitors such as palbociclib and abemaciclib, in various mouse models of ER+ HER2- breast cancer, will also be disclosed.

Dr Elsa Borghi, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Diaccurate, commented: “We are thrilled to present this remarkable set of nonclinical and clinical results that converge to support further development of DIACC3010 in ESR1-mutated ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer. With these data, Diaccurate is in a position to advance rapidly the development of DIACC3010 through the implementation of a pivotal study in this population of patients with high unmet medical need”.

About DIACC3010

DIACC3010 is a potent oral, brain-penetrant, S6K and AKT1/AKT3 inhibitor, that showed robust nonclinical efficacy in multiple cancer models, favorable safety profile and promising efficacy signals in a large Phase 1 clinical study that included 101 patients with relapsed/refractory solid tumors.

The main target of DIACC3010, S6K is a key regulator of estrogen receptor (ER) functions and is involved in resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors, supporting its combination with multiple treatment modalities in metastatic breast cancer.

About DIACCURATE

Diaccurate explores the new frontiers of oncology in search of daring novel therapeutic approaches able to save lives. Now in the clinic, the French biotech is currently developing 3 proprietary therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action across several development programs:

Founded by Truffle Capital, Diaccurate has forged alliances with leaders in academia and industry, including CNRS, Paoli-Calmettes Institute (Marseille, France) and now Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany). It relies on a high-level management team, board of directors and clinical advisory board.

For more information, visit http://www.diaccurate.com and follow @DiaccurateTx.

1 A selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader or Downregulator (SERD) is a type of drug which binds to the estrogen receptor (ER) and, in the process of doing so, causes the ER to be degraded and thus downregulated.

