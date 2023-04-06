English Finnish

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 6 APRIL 2023 AT 3.30 P.M. EEST

The handover of Swedish housing transaction platform Tambur completed

Enento Group and the consortium of seven banks have today completed the handover of the Tambur platform, which was developed for supporting housing transaction processes for banks and real estate brokers in Sweden.

As published on 24 March 2022, Enento was informed by the consortium that the consortium is terminating the cooperation agreement in accordance with its terms and will use its right to purchase the related platform consisting of software and source code. Based on the termination notice period, the transfer of the platform was expected to take place earliest during the second quarter of 2023.

