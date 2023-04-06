Fluent Maintains #1 Ranking for Data Accuracy in Latest Truthset Truthscore™ Index

NEW YORK, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leader in data-driven performance marketing, today announced that it has been recognized for outstanding data accuracy in the Q4 2022 Truthset Truthscore™ Index, marking seven consecutive quarters of top rankings. Focused exclusively on validating the accuracy of record-level consumer data, Truthset and the Truthset Data Collective help brands improve the performance of any data-driven marketing decision.



Fluent is one of Truthset’s top data providers, outperforming industry peers in categories like employment, education, household income, and more since joining the private beta program in Q2 2021. In Q4 2022, the company was recognized by Truthset for the quality and accuracy of its data in the “jumbo” provider cohort, a newly introduced category for providers with over 200 million records.

“We are honored to be recognized again by Truthset for the accuracy and consistency of our consumer data,” said Brian Hogan, EVP & GM of Data Solutions at Fluent. “Advertisers today rely on accurate and privacy-compliant data to meet their business goals. With a robust database of hundreds of millions opted-in US consumer profiles, Fluent delivers on that promise, enabling the world’s leading brands to connect with consumers across their omnichannel marketing initiatives.”

For the third consecutive quarter, Fluent has indexed at or above average for 13 attributes, including age, household income, and gender. Notably, Fluent has ranked #1 for the education and presence of children attributes for seven consecutive quarters and has maintained a #1 ranking for employment since Q4 of 2021.

“We applaud Fluent for its continuing work to verify its data publicly and deliver highly-accurate data sets,” said Chip Russo, President and CRO of Truthset. “Advertisers need to know that the data they are getting is credible, accurate, and will deliver ROI on their chosen audiences. Truthset makes it easy for advertisers to select great data from quality partners like Fluent.”

More About Truthset and the Truthscore™ Index

As a part of its data validation efforts, Truthset has developed the Truthscore™ Index, a record-level rating measure of a single provider’s overall data quality within a given attribute segment. These attributes include key demographic information such as gender, age, income, ethnicity, marital status, and more. Fluent’s audience data feeds directly into Truthset’s Average Truthscore™ scoring system, providing marketers with an independent view of quality and accuracy.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leader in customer acquisition, leveraging its direct response expertise to drive engagement and power discovery for leading brands. Backed by proprietary data science, Fluent drives opted-in consumers to targeted offers, allowing them to find new opportunities, content, and products that enhance their lives. Established in 2010, and headquartered in New York City, Fluent's team of experts has spent over $1B in media across its digital media portfolio to build a global audience available through 500+ DSPs, DMPs, online publishers, and programmatic platforms. For more information, visit http://www.fluentco.com/

