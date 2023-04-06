SonicShares™ Global Shipping ETF (NYSE Arca: BOAT) Pays Quarterly Dividend

NEWARK, Del., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SonicShares™ Global Shipping ETF (NYSE Arca: BOAT) 1 (the “Fund”) paid a quarterly dividend. Please see details of recent dividend in the table below.



Dividend

per Share Dividend

Yield2 30-Day SEC

Yield3 Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date $0.3380 11.21% 11.79% 3/28/2023 3/29/2023 3/31/2023





1 The Fund’s gross expense ratio is 0.69%. 2 The Dividend Yield equals the sum of actual ordinary cash dividend payments in the last 12 months divided by the Fund’s closing NAV on April 4th, 2023. 3 The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income earned by the Fund over the 30-Day period ended March 31st, 2023, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on the Fund’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

The Fund provides investors with pure play exposure to a portfolio of global companies engaged in maritime shipping. For a prospectus of the Fund, click here.





The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 378-0717.

For more information about the Fund and standardized Fund performance, please visit: http://www.sonicshares.com/BOAT.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus of the Fund, click here. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible.

Distributions are not guaranteed. The Current Yield and 30-Day SEC Yield is not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Current Yield or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Current Yield and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant.

Fund Risks: An investment in the Fund is subject to numerous risks including the possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate. As with all ETFs, Fund shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. The market price normally should approximate the Fund’s net asset value per share (NAV), but the market price sometimes may be higher or lower than the NAV. The Fund is new with a limited operating history. There are a limited number of financial institutions authorized to buy and sell shares directly with the Fund, and there may be a limited number of other liquidity providers in the marketplace. There is no assurance that Fund shares will trade at any volume, or at all, on any stock exchange. Low trading activity may result in shares trading at a material discount to NAV. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus for a complete description of principal risks.

The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares that invest in securities of companies in a broader range of industries. Investments in securities or other instruments of foreign securities involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.

Companies in the transportation industry, including companies engaged in the water transportation industry, may be adversely affected by economic changes, increases in fuel, operating and insurance costs and adverse labor relations.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The “SonicShares” mark and the SonicShares logo are trademarks of Lucania Investments LLC (the “Licensor”). The Licensor and its affiliates are not affiliated with the Fund’s Adviser, any Sub-Adviser, Index Provider, Trust, administrator, custodian, transfer agent, distributor, or any of their respective affiliates. The Licensor and its affiliates have no role in the administration or operation of the Fund, nor do they make investment decisions, provide investment advice, or otherwise act in the capacity of an investment adviser to the Fund. The Fund is not sold by the Licensor or any of its affiliates. The Licensor and its affiliates make no representation, condition or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Fund particularly.

