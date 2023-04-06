Email Encryption Market Projected to Hit USD 22.3 Billion at a 26.6% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Email Encryption Market By Type, By Organization Size, By Region Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2020 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 26.6% to attain a valuation of around USD 22.3 Billion by the end of 2030.

The email encryption market is estimated to garner significant traction worldwide. With email systems incorporated into every business system and growing digitization, the need for email encryption is growing too. Accelerating digital transformation and adoption of cloud email services worldwide makes organizations reorganize their email encryption architecture and technology stack. With organizations increasingly working to consolidate technology vendors, the email encryption market is growing profusely. Besides, the rising demand for unparalleled phishing intelligence and deployments of email encryption platforms in enterprises worldwide substantiates the market growth.

Ongoing commitments of various organizations to improve the MSP ecosystem to solve the phishing problem and take email encryption to another level push the market growth further. Also, the growing demand for advanced email protection solutions that can address business requirements crates substantial market opportunities. The advent of advanced AI and automation capabilities impacts market growth positively.

Encryption providers strive to offer one-stop solutions for organizations' email encryption needs, eliminating the need for many expensive and slow-to-deploy legacy solutions. They look forward to advancing phishing detection and response capabilities to disrupt the email encryption market. They lay the groundwork to support their customers and maintain high-quality solutions.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8049

Email Encryption Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Email Encryption Market Size by 2030 USD 22.3 Billion (2030) Email Encryption Market CAGR during 2022-2030 26.6% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The factors expected to drive the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The email encryption market is estimated to witness significant product launches and several strategic deals, such as collaboration, expansion, and mergers & acquisitions. Leading industry players invest significantly in research and development activities and drive their expansion plans.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Email Encryption Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/email-encryption-market-8049

For instance, recently, on Feb. 22, 2023, Trustifi, a leading provider of SaaS email security solutions, launched its new tokenization capability to revolutionize the email encryption category. Tokenization is a first-to-market offering that isolates and encrypts confidential material while keeping all other non-sensitive content instantly readable and searchable.

The new tokenization makes email encryption dramatically easier and faster, as well as allows users to read it through their inboxes while also increasing protected message open rates. Also, the new tokenization method lets users easily create one-click rules and policies that encrypt only the sensitive items within an email.

Key players involved in the email encryption industry are Symantec Corporation(US), Micro Focus International PLC (UK), Trend Micro Inc.(Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc.(US), Sophos Group PLC (UK), Zix Corporation (US), BAE Systems PLC (UK), Proofpoint, Inc. (US), Entrust Datacard Corporation (US), Egress Software Technologies Ltd (UK), Mimecast Services Limited (US), and Intermedia.net, Inc.(US), among others.

Industry Trends

AI-based email encryption and multi-factor authentication are major trends observed in the market. In today's work-from-home (WFH) environment, policies related to employee devices and BYOD work scenarios should be comprehensive enough to immune email breaches and threats.

Also, the introduction of biometric authentication to email encryption platforms that enable secured password-less authentication options is one of the key industry trends. Many organizations are increasingly shifting their data storage to the cloud, thereby requiring high-encryption services.

Additionally, the high adoption of cloud-based technology by government agencies and BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors and the proliferation of digital transformation are megatrends impacting the market growth positively. However, rising uses of previously unknown cybersecurity vulnerabilities to break into victim networks are major factors restricting the growth of the email encryption market.

Buy this Premium Report Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8049

Segments

The email encryption market is segmented into types, components, organization size, deployments, industry verticals, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into end-to-end encryption, gateway email encryption, boundary email encryption, hybrid encryption, and client plugins. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The deployment type segment is divided into cloud and on-premise. The industry vertical segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, defense, manufacturing, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global email encryption market due to advances in email encryption technologies. Besides, major solution providers and well-established IT infrastructure in this region substantiate the market growth. Substantial investments by various organizations to enhance their email encryption platforms and, thereby, business productivity drive regional market growth.

Moreover, the vast availability of improved marketing techniques, such as email marketing and increasing numbers of cell phone users, boosts the region's market share. The North American email encryption market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the assessment period.

Europe stands second in the global email encryption market. The presence of various notable players and large deployments of email encryption platforms in marketing drive market growth. Additionally, rising numbers of SMEs and large enterprises with sizable investments are significant tailwinds for the region's market growth.

Furthermore, the high adoption of cloud technologies in email marketing solutions across the growing number of retailers pushes regional market growth. The European email encryption market is predicted to create a substantial revenue pocket during the assessment period.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/8049

The Asia Pacific email encryption market is growing rapidly. Factors such as the increasing adoption of email marketing platforms for lead generation drive the regional market's growth. The rising adoption of AI technology and cloud deployments by large enterprises and SMEs to enhance customer experience and operational performance boost the regional market's development. The APAC email encryption market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the review period.

Related Reports:

Procurement Software Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2027

Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2027

Telecom Outsourcing Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.