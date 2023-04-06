Electric Drone Market Is Expected to Reach at USD 28.87 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 5.3% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Drone Market size was valued at USD 18.15 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 28.87 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. An electric drone is a remote-controlled aircraft that can go places people can't. Drones are made to do tasks on their own or with help from a person. Technology has made it possible for drones to work well even though they are smaller. A drone's flight can be fully or partially controlled by a human from a distance, or it can be fully or partially controlled by the drone itself. There are also computers built into some drones. GPS, high-resolution cameras, and other sensors are built into electric drones. Drones were first used in the military, but now they are also used in science, business, entertainment, and other areas. For example, drone racing and photography are two new ways that drones are being used.

Strategic Developments:

In September 2019, Trimble Select announced its latest relationship with Sensefly. As a Trimble Choice partner, senseFly's fixed-wing drone equipment is available at all Trimble Dealer and Vantage distribution complexes.

Trimble Select announced its latest relationship with Sensefly. As a Trimble Choice partner, senseFly's fixed-wing drone equipment is available at all Trimble Dealer and Vantage distribution complexes. In April 2021, AgEagle AeriAL Systems Inc. announced the acquisition of Measure Global Inc. ("Measure"). With the addition of Measure's progressive software to the AgEagle platform, agricultural, commercial and industrial consumers looking to take advantage of important economic, safety, and efficiency benefits are now possible with the drones used by Gauge.

Regional Outlook:

North America is an important market for electric drones because the US government and regional defense agencies have put a lot of money into making them small, light, and effective. Most of the growth in the North American market comes from the growing use of electric drones in military operations and in surveillance. Drones are mostly used in this region for research, recreation, business, and farming. The electric drone market in the Asia Pacific is being driven by the growing use of electronic drones in photography projects and programs to protect wildlife, as well as the growing interest in making electric drones that are easy for consumers to use.

North America will be the biggest market in the world by 2021, with 36.0% of the total revenue share. This is because more people are using technology. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is going to start a lot of new, aggressive programs, and the government is going to spend more and more on high-tech drones. This is likely to help businesses in the region grow.

The global market for Electric Drones has been looked at in different parts of the world, like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and India. In the near future, this market will be dominated by the global region.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 28.87 Billion By Type Border Surveillance, Natural Disasters, Illegal Traffic Monitoring, Others By Application Commercial, Civil, Military, Others By Companies AgEagle, MicaSense, Festo, Agribotix, LeddarTech, Airinov, Parrot, Headwall, Gamaya, Novariant, Shadow Robotics, Yanmar, Trimble, URSULA Agriculture

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

The electric drone market is expected to grow a lot because more and more industries need drones, technology is getting better, people are worried about the environment, people want better safety and security, and the government is funding and investing in the market. Electric drones can do jobs faster and cheaper than traditional methods, and they put out less pollution and greenhouse gases. Drones can fly farther and carry more weight because sensors and software have gotten better and batteries have gotten smaller and more powerful.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

AgEagle, MicaSense, Festo, Agribotix, LeddarTech, Airinov, Parrot, Headwall, Gamaya, Novariant, Shadow Robotics, Yanmar, Trimble, URSULA Agriculture, and others.

By Type:

Border Surveillance

Natural Disasters

Illegal Traffic Monitoring

Other

By Application:

Commercial

Civil

Military

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

