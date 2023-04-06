Global Data Center Transformation Strategic Business Report 2023: Data Center Bandwidth Requirements Continue to Escalate Worldwide

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Transformation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Transformation estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Consolidation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.1% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Optimization segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Data Center Transformation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Accenture

Atos

Bytes Technology Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Dell EMC

DynTek, Inc.

General Datatech, LP.

Greenpages

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

InKnowTech Private Limited

Insight Enterprises, Inc.

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Mindteck

NetApp, Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

Performance Technologies S.A.

Rahi Systems, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Softchoice Corporation

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Transformation: A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Data Center Transformation Technologies Market

Data Center Transformation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Data Center Spending Worldwide Favors Robust Growth in Transformation Technologies Market

Data Center Bandwidth Requirements Continue to Escalate Worldwide

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022

Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities for Transformation Solutions

Cloud Data Center Traffic as a Proportion of Total Data Center Traffic Worldwide for the Years 2017 through 2022

Emphasis on Data Center Consolidation Widens Market Opportunities

Drive towards Data Center Automation Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Transformation Solutions

Sustained Focus on Data Center Infrastructure Management Augurs Well

Growing Importance of Data Center Optimization Underpins Market Expansion

AI and ML Come Fore to Reinforce Data Center Transformation Marketplace

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhoreh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment