Semiconductor Assembly Equipments Market Is Expected to Reach USD 8,162.3 Million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 8.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Semiconductor Assembly Equipments Market Size Was Valued At USD 3,599.8 Million In 2022, And Is Projected To Reach USD 8,162.3 Million By 2030, Registering A CAGR Of 8.4% From 2023 To 2030. To make sure the quality of different semiconductor devices, the process of putting them together is difficult. Semiconductor assembly equipment is used to put together semiconductor components, test the whole device, and process wafers. The semiconductor assembly equipment market has grown a lot thanks to the growing need for services related to electronics and gadgets.

A semiconductor is a crystalline or amorphous material that can conduct electricity under certain conditions. This makes it a great way to control the flow of current. Semiconductors are made of materials with free electrons, which make it easier for electricity to move between atoms. Silicon is the most common material used to make semiconductors. In the early stages of making a semiconductor, equipment for processing wafers is used. In the later stages, equipment for testing and putting the parts together is used.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific has a large share of the semiconductor assembly equipment market, which is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the next few years. Asia-Pacific demand for semiconductor assembly equipment is likely to be driven by the number of IC manufacturers in the area. ICs are used in many different fields, such as consumer electronics, industrial, telecommunications, data centers, and cars. ICs are used for sensing and processing in high-density storage devices like solid state drives (SSDs) and vehicles. During the forecast period, the semiconductor industry in Asia is expected to grow because there are more places making chips around the world.

Scope of Report:

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technological Advancements: Demand for semiconductor assembly equipment is driven by the constant improvements in technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and automation.

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics: The growth of the semiconductor industry is being driven by the growing demand for consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for assembly equipment.

Growing Automotive Industry: Electric cars and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are becoming more popular, which is helping to grow the semiconductor industry and increase the need for assembly equipment.

Increasing Demand for High-Quality Products: The growth of the semiconductor industry is being driven by the rising demand for high-quality products like wearables, medical devices, and industrial equipment. This, in turn, is driving up the demand for assembly equipment.

Restraints:

High Initial Investment: The high initial cost of semiconductor assembly equipment is a big reason why the market isn't growing faster.

Technological Complexity: Another big thing that slows the growth of the market is that semiconductor assembly equipment is getting more complicated, so it takes very skilled technicians to operate and maintain it.

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for 5G Technology: Since 5G technology needs advanced semiconductor components, the growing demand for it is likely to create a lot of opportunities for companies that make equipment for putting together semiconductors.

Growing Demand for IoT: Since IoT devices need advanced semiconductor components, the growing demand for them is expected to create a lot of opportunities for companies that make equipment for putting together semiconductors.

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is becoming more popular, which is good news for companies that make equipment for putting together semiconductors, since AI needs advanced semiconductor components.

Emerging Markets: The growing demand for semiconductor parts in emerging markets like China and India is likely to give manufacturers of semiconductor assembly equipment a lot of new business opportunities.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

AlsilMaterial, Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holdings N.V., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Group, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, and others.

By Type:

Inspection & dicing equipment

Die-attach equipment

Wire bonding equipment

Plating equipment

Others

By Application:

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Others

By Supply Chain Process:

IDM

OSAT

Foundry

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

