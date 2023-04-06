Global Precision Viticulture Strategic Business Report 2023: Cutting Edge Technologies Help Improve Quality and Quantity of Grapes and Wines

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Viticulture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Precision Viticulture estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Guidance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$794.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Remote Sensing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $291.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Precision Viticulture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$291.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$386.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$235.4 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Ateknea Solutions
- Groupe ICV
- John Deere
- QuantisLabs ltd.
- Teejet Technologies
- TerraNIS
- Topcon Corporation
- Trimble, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|173
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Market Primer
- Adoption of New Technologies and Increasing Demand for High Quality Grapes Drive the Precision Viticulture Market
- Guidance Systems: Key Technology Segment of the Precision Viticulture Market
- Asia Pacific: The Largest Precision Viticulture Market Worldwide
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Precision Viticulture - An Introduction
- Enabling Technologies for Vineyard Variation
- Approaches to Managing Variability
- Benefits of Precision Viticulture
- Economic Benefits
- Tools to Optimize Vineyard Performance
- Terroir Management
- Canopy Management
- Crop Load Monitoring
- Berry Quality Management
- Harvest Management
- Disease Management
- Water Management
- Environmental Monitoring
- Wireless Sensor Networks
- Soil Mapping
- Weed Control
- Yield Monitoring
- Managing Vineyard Operations: Software Applications
- Precision Viticulture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Cutting Edge Technologies Help Improve Quality and Quantity of Grapes and Wines
- Digital Vineyards: The Concept of Self Thinking Farms
- Precision Viticulture Technologies Assisting Variability Management in Vineyards
- SmartVineyards Hardware and Software for Accurate Measurements and Predictions
- Using Artificial Intelligence and Drones to Improve Quality and Yield
- Sensor Driven Viticulture Tools Measure and Monitor Vines
- Object Based Image Analysis Based on Digital Surface Model for 3D Grapevine Characterization
- Multiple Benefits from Remote Sensing Drone Technology
- Precision Viticulture: Implementation Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
