Global Molecular Cytogenetics Strategic Business Report 2023: Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies

The global market for Molecular Cytogenetics estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $794.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Molecular Cytogenetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$794.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$231.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$313.8 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 657 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F

Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the Pandemic

French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH

Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2

Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies

Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector to Generate Parallel Opportunities

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Developed Regions Account for Lion's Share of World Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2020E & 2027P)

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Global Market for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, USA, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Molecular Cytogenetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies

Comparative Genome Hybridization (CGH): Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment

Rising Adoption of Array Based CGH to Spur Overall Demand

Array-based Technologies Continue to Cannibalize Sales from FISH Technology: Percentage (%) Share of Array-Based Solutions in World Cytogenetics Technologies Market (2018 & 2022)

aCGH Simplifies Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies

Clinical Pathological Testing: A Growing Vertical for aCGH

Impact of Rising Emphasis on R&D on Microarray Technology

Leveraging Established Use Case, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor

Next Generation Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes

Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Cancer Care Made Easier with Highly-Multiplexed FISH

Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology

Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis

Uptrend in Genetic Disease Testing Augments Prospects

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide

Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth

Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population

Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine

Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Set to Shape Future Growth

Lab Automation Speeds Up

World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Laboratory 4.0 Set to Transform Molecular Cytogenetics Landscape

Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction

Artificial Intelligence : The Future of LIS

Biotech Research Spending Patterns Steer Momentum

Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Technology Overview

A Preface to Cytogenetics

Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology

An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies

Molecular Cytogenetics

Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques

Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)

Advent of Microarray Technology

Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Principle Underlying aCGH

Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH

A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



