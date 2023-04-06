New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Software Defined Radio Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443939/?utm_source=GNW

The global software defined radio market grew from $21.31 billion in 2022 to $23.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The software defined radio market is expected to grow to $31.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The software defined radio market consist of sales of transmitter, receiver, auxiliary systems, and antenna.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The software defined radio refer to a radio communication system that uses reconfigurable software-based elements for digital signal processing and conversion.The system can tune to any frequency band, integrate different modulation-demodulation schemes, and support multiple standards in the same device using reconfigurable hardware and powerful software.



The purpose of SDR is to act as a programmable transceiver that supports various wireless technologies.



North America was the largest region in the software defined radio market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the software defined radio market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of software-defined radio are joint tactical radio systems (JTRS), cognitive radio, general purpose radio, and terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA).A joint tactical radio system (JTRS) refers to software-defined radio used for the transmission of information in military and naval operations.



A joint tactical radio system is a set of software-based radio systems used in ground vehicles and military vehicles.Hardware, software, and service are the components, and airborne, naval, land, and space are the platforms for software-defined radio.



High frequency (HF), very high frequency (VFH), and ultra-high frequency (UFH) are the frequencies of software-defined radio. Aerospace & defense, telecommunication, public safety, and commercial are the end users of software-defined radio.



The rising defense spending to upgrade defense communication systems is expected to propel the software-defined radio market.The defense sector provides soldiers with technological advantages that enable them to work tactfully in wartime by providing them with enhanced data transmission capability, voice clarity, and data transmission accuracy systems.



These advanced communication systems aid in the protection of sensitive data throughout the defense sector.Furthermore, as cross-border disputes and terrorism become more prevalent, investments in defense communication are increasing.



These factors would likely increase the use of advanced communication systems for greater security and safety. For instance, in September 2021, the Government of the UK, have invested $131.67 million (£ 110 million) for frontline radio communications. Furthermore, In November 2021, the Defence Acquisition Council of India (DAC) approved the investment of $307.12 million (Rs. 2000 crores) to boost military communications. Therefore, the increase in defense spending on defense communications systems will drive the software-defined radio market.



Technological development is a key trend gaining popularity in the software-defined radio market.Software-defined radio technology has advanced significantly.



The market has witnessed hardware advancements that have reduced costs while increasing performance.These technologies offer significant advantages over traditional radio designs based on hardware.



These radios are used in various applications that use software-defined radio processing.Major companies operating in the software-defined radio market are creating innovative technologies to provide hassle communications.



For instance, In September 2021, Domo Tactical Communications, a US-based communications equipment company, launched a 2x1W software-defined radio and WUI. This SDR2x1W-P is intended to meet the needs of unmanned platforms by offering a higher-longer range, encrypted links for the reliable transfer of video, audio, data, and general IP network traffic in real-time environments.



In May 2021, Codan Communications, a US-based company that designs and manufactures communications equipment for High Frequency (HF) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR), acquired Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) for a deal amount of $104 million.With this acquisition, Codan’s strategy is to expand its tactical communications and aims to replace the conventional phone-only platform with comprehensive voice, data, and video communications solutions.



DTC is a US-based communications equipment company that provides tactical communication technology.



The countries covered in the software defined radio market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The software defined radio market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides software defined radio market statistics, including software defined radio industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a software defined radio market share, detailed software defined radio market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the software defined radio industry. This software defined radio market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

