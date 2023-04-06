Global Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market 2023: Tracking and Optimizing Marketing Campaigns Drives Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Vertical, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market size is expected to reach $22.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 16.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Teradata Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)

SAS Institute, Inc.

Adobe, Inc.

Micro Focus International PLC (Open Text Corporation)

Web analytics is the collection, synthesis, and analysis of online data to enhance the user experience on a website. It is a valuable technique for maintaining and optimizing websites, web applications, and other web-based goods. It is heavily data-driven and facilitates the development of high-quality website judgments. Web analytics may also provide ideas for enhancing business offerings and driving growth.



Product managers can use web analytics, data scientists, UX designers, and others to optimize their website or product experience to fulfill customer needs. Whereas mobile analytics entails measuring and analyzing data created by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile websites and mobile applications. Mobile Analytics evaluates user involvement with the app in addition to app-related information like app launches, app installs, taps, screens, app versions, events, flows, user retention, and more.



Also, like web analytics, mobile analytics tracks and evaluates similar parameters regarding users, such as how many new users are utilizing the application, their countries, devices, and the system versions. The contrast between mobile analytics and web analytics is reflected in their respective names: mobile analytics collects data from mobile apps, while web analytics and product analytics collect data from users' experiences on desktop and mobile websites.



Data collecting, data analysis, and data interpretation are three parts of the analysis. In this context, 'data' refers to how people engage with and utilize the user program. When teams identify the appropriate metrics and monitor them, they can evaluate the outcomes and advantages of decisions to determine which adjustments are most effective. If adequately implemented, the user may attract more users to download the mobile app, track app usage and user experience to keep users engaged for extended periods and drive repeat visits.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing digitalization and e-commerce trend



Internet's rapid expansion has altered how customers shop. This trend is rapidly expanding, with increasing numbers of customers using mobile apps and websites for online purchasing. With the increasing use of smartphones, internet usage is also on the rise, creating tremendous opportunities for shops to sell things online.

The adoption of mobile devices, cloud solutions, and social media platforms has increased dramatically over the past decade, creating economic opportunities for mobile apps and online analytics. Customers in many places value their mobile devices more than other channels and favor mobile applications. These factors are boosting the market's growth.



Tracking and optimizing marketing campaigns



Unique and trackable links can be generated for offline and online marketing efforts. Tracking these special links can provide information on how users received these marketing campaigns and whether they were lucrative.

By monitoring everything feasible, companies may identify campaigns with potential significant returns and eliminate campaigns with poor performance. Unique linkages permit tracking of offline-to-online efforts as well.

A business may, for instance, publish its unique link at an event or use it in mailing campaigns whose results could be tracked online. These factors are driving the market growth in the projected period.



Market Restraining Factors

Data security and regulatory compliance



Customers' information, such as purchases, online transactions, and subscriptions, may be accessible to the companies whose services they utilize when data is collected. Some organizations may trade these datasets with other organizations for mutual gain. Specific acquired data may be used against an individual, nation, or society.

Sometimes organizations may not be cautious about the type of customer data they acquire and the data's security and confidentiality. Customers may lose trust in a business due to a data breach, which may harm the organization. The concerns regarding data safety might hamper the growth of mobile apps and web analytics.

Scope of the Study

By Application

Search Engine Ranking & Tracking

Mobile Advertising & Marketing Analytics

Marketing Automation & Content Marketing

Application Performance & Advertising Optimization

In App & Web Behavioral Analysis

Social Media Management & Others

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Ecommerce

Government & Public Sector

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Component

Solution Data Analytics Data Management Data Discovery Data Visualization

Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8o2en

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment