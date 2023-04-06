AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2023 Q1

English Estonian

In 2023 Q1, 3.4 million tonnes of cargo and 1.4 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the number of passengers increased by 55% i.e. 494 thousand passengers whereas the cargo volume decreased by 31%. The number of vessel calls increased by 4% to 1717 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 8% and the number of vehicles by 2%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica stayed at the same level as in the previous year, utility rate of the vessel was 100%.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, the passenger business continues to recover from the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We see an increasing flow of passengers, especially on the Tallinn-Helsinki line, and the number of people travelling on the Tallinn-Stockholm line has also grown rapidly. As for cargo, we can say that since December, goods of Russian origin basically no longer move through our harbours, and we do not see its recovery in the long term. Rather, the expectations are about the continued growth of ro-ro cargo," explained Kalm.

82% of the decrease in cargo volume was caused by the decrease in liquid bulk, which was due to the implementation of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, which did not exist in the comparison period. In dry bulk, the handling of fertilizers fell in particular (–91%) also due to sanctions. The growth trend of ro-ro cargo continues.

Shipping volumes, i.e. the number of passengers and vehicles served by our own ferries showed an increase, and the number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica was stable at last year's level.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2023 Q1 are presented in the following table. The data for the Q1 2023 is preliminary as of 06.04.2023. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change Change % Cargo volume by type of cargo

(th tonnes) 3 364 4 843 -1 480 -30.6% Ro-ro 1 729 1 662 68 4.1% Liquid bulk 515 1 730 -1 215 -70.2% Dry bulk 527 737 -210 -28.5% Containers 467 550 -83 -15.0% in TEUs 52 649 67 828 -15 179 -22.4% General cargo 104 160 -56 -34.9% Non-marine 22 5 17 354.0% 1 396 902 494 54.7% Number of passengers by routes (th) 1 256 807 449 55.6% Tallinn-Helsinki 102 53 48 90.0% Tallinn-Stockholm 27 32 -4 -14.0% Muuga-Vuosaari 0 0 0 - Cruise (traditional) 11 10 2 15.3% Other 1 717 1 645 72 4.4% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 320 349 -29 -8.3% Cargo vessels 1 397 1 296 101 7.8% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 0 0 0 - Cruise vessels (traditional) Ferries*

(Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines) 350 323 27 8.4% Passengers (th) 181 178 3 1.5% Vehicles (th) Icebreaker Botnica 90 90 0 0.0% Charter days 100% 100% 0 0.0% Utility rate (%) 3 364 4 843 -1 480 -30.6%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/ . We now also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries: https://www.praamid.ee/wp/statistics/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

