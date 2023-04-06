Industry Leading mPERS Devices Now Provide Certified Coverage Across North America

Ogden, Utah, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeus, a Becklar Personal Health & Safety Company, is excited to announce the launch of Belle X now certified on the Telus Network in Canada. The Belle X is the leading personal emergency response device in the United States protecting over 750,000 subscribers on AT&T and Verizon and is now available to customers in Canada on the Telus network. Dealers can now offer high quality devices with reliable coverage for their subscribers across North America – ensuring superior protection wherever they go.

Belle X is an end-to-end mPERS solution with industry-leading technology that was developed to meet the need for an integrated and user-friendly personal emergency response system. Belle X allows subscribers to feel safe and secure, and gives them the confidence to live life independently, knowing they can easily get help with the press of a button. Some of the key capabilities provided by the Belle X Include:

Reliable North American coverage

GPS and WiFi location services

Two-way HD voice communication

Extended battery life of up to 16 days

Caregiver app to monitor safety and activity

The smallest and lightest device on the market

Supported by award winning monitoring in multiple languages, 24/7

“We are pleased to bring this technology to the Canadian market,” said Brock Winzeler, President of Freeus and Becklar Personal Health & Safety. “With Belle X now certified on the Telus network in Canada, as well as AT&T, which roams in the US and Canada, we can offer superior protection to our subscribers wherever they go across North America.”

Learn more about the Belle X and its capabilities at https://www.freeus.com/bellex

About Freeus

Freeus is the market-leading wholesale provider of revolutionary personal safety solutions, including mobile medical alerts, powered by its award-winning Orion and Pineapple platforms. For more information on Freeus, visit http://www.freeus.com.