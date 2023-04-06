Industry Leading mPERS Devices Now Provide Certified Coverage Across North America

Ogden, Utah, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeus, a Becklar Personal Health & Safety Company, is excited to announce the launch of Belle X now certified on the Telus Network in Canada. The Belle X is the leading personal emergency response device in the United States protecting over 750,000 subscribers on AT&T and Verizon and is now available to customers in Canada on the Telus network. Dealers can now offer high quality devices with reliable coverage for their subscribers across North America – ensuring superior protection wherever they go. 

Belle X is an end-to-end mPERS solution with industry-leading technology that was developed to meet the need for an integrated and user-friendly personal emergency response system. Belle X allows subscribers to feel safe and secure, and gives them the confidence to live life independently, knowing they can easily get help with the press of a button. Some of the key capabilities provided by the Belle X Include: 

  • Reliable North American coverage  
  • GPS and WiFi location services  
  • Two-way HD voice communication 
  • Extended battery life of up to 16 days 
  • Caregiver app to monitor safety and activity 
  • The smallest and lightest device on the market 
  • Supported by award winning monitoring in multiple languages, 24/7 

“We are pleased to bring this technology to the Canadian market,” said Brock Winzeler, President of Freeus and Becklar Personal Health & Safety. “With Belle X now certified on the Telus network in Canada, as well as AT&T, which roams in the US and Canada, we can offer superior protection to our subscribers wherever they go across North America.”  

Learn more about the Belle X and its capabilities at https://www.freeus.com/bellex 

About Freeus  

Freeus is the market-leading wholesale provider of revolutionary personal safety solutions, including mobile medical alerts, powered by its award-winning Orion and Pineapple platforms. For more information on Freeus, visit http://www.freeus.com.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
