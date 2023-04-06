PlayOn and MediaRadar Ink Streaming Data Deal

NEW YORK, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaRadar, the leading advertising intelligence company, and PlayOn, makers of the leading streaming video recording platform, today announced a partnership. MediaRadar will use data derived from video captured via PlayOn to enhance their streaming Media advertising analytics and insights products. MediaRadar summarizes OTT data covering overall and category trends in ad spend across the leading ad-supported streaming video platforms, including well-known names like Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, and Pluto TV. MediaRadar tracks which brands are advertising on more than 25 streaming platforms. By adding PlayOn’s large panel of viewers around the U.S., MediaRadar will see even more brands placing ads on the biggest OTT channels, and will improve its understanding of geographic ad placement as well.



PlayOn’s video capture platform intelligently detects and tags the start and end times of each advertising commercial break, enabling MediaRadar to efficiently focus its resources on just the ad content within each video. Beyond advertising content capture and analysis, PlayOn envisions significant and varied additional use cases for partners to leverage the PlayOn platform, including audio fingerprinting for Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), AI-based visual analysis and scene detection, and rich content and sentiment metadata generation.

“We are excited to announce MediaRadar as PlayOn’s first commercial partner to benefit from the opening of our cloud-based streaming video capture platform to third parties,” boasts PlayOn CEO Jeff Lawrence. “We think the opportunities for analytics companies to leverage the platform are vast, and we are excited to see the commercial applications that arise from it. MediaRadar is the perfect launch-partner for PlayOn‘s new commercial line of business.”

MediaRadar CEO Todd Krizelman echoed a similar sentiment, stating, “MediaRadar is always seeking new, better, and increasingly granular methods of collecting and analyzing OTT Media advertising data to improve the valuable insights we provide to our clients. Our partnership with PlayOn adds another data source to strengthen our OTT insights portfolio and increase the accuracy and value of our analytics.”

Looking forward, MediaRadar and PlayOn are exploring additional opportunities to leverage PlayOn’s platform and consumer user base for more advanced advertising data and analytics.

About MediaRadar

MediaRadar’s award-winning ad intelligence solutions deliver timely cross-media insights that are highly targeted to the needs of media sellers, agencies, and marketers. The company’s database covers almost 5mm brands across TV, magazines, newspapers, and digital platforms including emerging formats like YouTube, podcasting, OTT streaming channels, and social platforms. Media selling teams rely on us to prospect for new business, create compelling pitches and connect with the right buyers. Agencies and brands use MediaRadar to create the best media mix, monitor competition and uncover new advertising opportunities. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn & Instagram.

About PlayOn

PlayOn is the world’s-first, full-featured Streaming Video Recorder. Consumers use PlayOn to watch their favorite streaming videos on their PC, mobile device, or connected TV any time, even offline. PlayOn is now offering its platform’s video capture capabilities to third parties in the United States. MediaMall Technologies, the creators of PlayOn and PlayOn Cloud, was founded in 2003 and has offices in New York and Seattle. Visit us at www.playon.tv or www.playoncloud.com.