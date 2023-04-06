Global In-person Learning Market Expected to Garner $38,220.5 Million, Growing at 10.3% CAGR in the 2021–2028 Timeframe [175-Pages] | Declared by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global in-person learning market. According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $38,220.5 million and grow at a CAGR of 10.3% in the estimated period, 2021–2028. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the global market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the In-person Learning Market

The outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global in-person learning market. During the pandemic, as a protective measure against COVID-19 cases in schools, most countries chose to divide the school into two cohorts based on last names or roll numbers. One batch was instructed to take in-person classes, while the second batch was asked to take online cases via platforms such as Google Meet or Zoom. In addition, the closer proximity of colleges, academic institutions, and training centers had a detrimental impact on the growth of the global market.

Factors Impacting the In-person Learning Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global in-person learning market is a significant growth in the importance of education among parents, which has resulted in increased enrollment of students in colleges, schools, and training institutes. Furthermore, the majority of governments have taken a number of actions to raise the quality of teaching and education; which is estimated to unlock lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, the growing adoption of online learning platforms by several students is anticipated to deter the market’s growth.

The report segments the global in-person learning market into course type, application, end user, and region.

Academics Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The academics sub-segment of the course type segment is foreseen to observe leading growth and garner $25,323.0 million by 2028. This growth is mainly owed to the rising financial support to rural students to provide them with a high-quality education in countries such as China, India, and Africa.

Cram School Sub-Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

The cram school sub-segment of the application segment is predicted to grow enormously and hit $30,797.0 million by 2028. This growth is mainly owed to the rising disposable income that has resulted in increased spending on quality education in nations such as India and China.

High School Students Sub-Segment to Observer Swift Progress

The high school students’ sub-segment of the end user segment is projected to grow enormously and hit $13,865.8 million by 2028. This growth is mainly owing to the parents, who are spending more money on their kids' academic, social, and emotional growth.

Asia-Pacific Region to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global in-person learning market across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to observe significant growth and hit $12,880.3 million by 2028. This growth is mostly due to rising costs of education, increasing demand for high-quality education, and helpful government measures to obtain education in this region.

Prominent Market Players

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global in-person learning market including

Sylvan Learning

ITS Education Asia.

ISACA

Wyzant Inc. LLC

INSEA

Kaplan Inc.

British Study Centers

Vibrant Academy

Triumphant Institute of Management Education Pvt. Ltd

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

For instance, in February 2022, Byju’s, one of the largest edtech platforms in India, announced the start of offline coaching sessions for Maths and Science for school students through 500 centres in nearly 200 cities.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights, such as top strategic initiatives & developments, the novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

