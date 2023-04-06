Siguldas CMAS JSC Draft Resolutions to the Regular Shareholders’ Meeting on 21 April 2023

English Latvian

To approve the reports of the company’s management board and the supervisory board on the annual report for the year 2022. To approve the annual report for the year 2022, including the corporate governance report and the remuneration report for members of the management board and the supervisory board, prepared as separate components of the annual report. To leave the profit of the reporting year 143400.14 EUR undistributed. To discharge the members of the management board, the members of the supervisory board and the auditor from responsibility for action in the year 2022 and to resign from bringing claims against them. To elect certified auditor Olga Kuzmiča (certificate No. 207, ‘Orients Audit & Finance’ Ltd, license No. 28) as the auditor. To confirm the remuneration of 4500.00 EUR for the auditor for the audit of the annual report for the year 2023, applicable to VAT under the effective legislation. To elect the supervisory board of five members for a three-year term and to approve the remuneration of 200.00 EUR per month to chairman of the supervisory board and of 170.00 EUR per month to each member of the supervisory board:

Inita Bedrīte – has been working at JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ since 1987. Presently the deputy manager of the Production and Marketing Department regarding production issues, in 2007 elected chairman of the supervisory board.

Līga Kubuliņa – obtained a master's degree in agricultural sciences in agriculture. Has been working at JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ since 2017. The deputy head of the Production and sales department.

Baiba Mecauce – a veterinarian, elected to the supervisory board in 2017.

Guntis Mecaucis – veterinarian, works as a sales manager at JSC Dimedium Latvija. Elected to the supervisory board in 2020.

Edgars Nartišs – a private practice veterinarian, performs the duties of a veterinarian at JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ since 2013.

To assign the performing of the functions of the audit committee to the supervisory board for a three-year term without additional remuneration.





