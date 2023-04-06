Global Rice-based Products Market Report 2023: Increasing Availability of Fortified and Enriched Rice-based Products Drives Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rice-based Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Type, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Rice-based Products Market size is expected to reach $276.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

CJ CheilJedang Corporation (Annie Chun's, Inc.)

PepsiCo, Inc. (The Quaker Oats Company)

Thai President Foods Plc

Nona Lim, LLC

Lotus Foods Inc

Element Snacks

Ricegrowers Limited

Kameda Seika Co. Ltd

SanoRice Holding B.V

Rice is made from the seed grains of the grass Oryza sativa, sometimes known as Asian rice or the less common Oryza glaberrima (or African rice). Although the phrase may sometimes be used to refer to wild or uncultivated variants of Oryza, wild rice is typically used to refer to species belonging to the genera Zizania and Porteresia.



Domesticated rice is a popular staple meal consumed by more than half of the world's population. After maize and sugarcane, it is the agricultural product with the third-highest production globally. Rice is the most significant food product with regard to human caloric and nutrition intake, delivering more than one-fifth of the calories consumed by humans globally. Starch makes up a major component of rice.



This starch is insoluble, flavorless and unfit for human ingestion in its natural state. It must be prepared in order to make it palatable and acceptable. Rice breakfast cereals can be categorized into two groups: those that need to be cooked before eating and those that can be consumed right out of the package. The whole rice grain and its milled products can be used to make ready-to-eat rice cereals.



In prepared cereals, rice is precooked, dried, flaked, or made into dough, then stretched or puffed, inflated, and toasted either on its own or in addition to other cereals. The final product's quality is largely influenced by the cooking duration, steam pressure, raw components' temperature, and toasting process. To increase the nutritional value, flouring materials, minerals, vitamin B complex, and protein-containing components may be added.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $185542.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $276796.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Growth Factors

Increasing availability of fortified and enriched rice-based products



The restoration of minerals and vitamins lost during processing is referred to as enrichment. In general, fortification refers to adding more minerals and vitamins to food than were initially there. For example, it is very common to fortify ready-to-eat rice-based products like breakfast cereals, cakes, noodles, etc., with vitamins, minerals, and flavoring agents.

The basic formula mix is typically supplemented with minerals and more heat-resistant vitamins like riboflavin, niacin, and pyridoxine before being processed and sprayed with vitamin A and thiamin.



Growing use of rice as a major constituent in baby food



Since babies (infants and newborns) have special nutritional needs, babies frequently start eating solid foods with rice cereal. This is due to its simple digestion, lack of allergens, low-fat content, and bland flavor. Many baby foods are made using rice, either in the form of granulated rice or rice flour.

Baby foods are made with glutinous rice, rice flour, rice flour, and rice polishing. Baby food products are frequently thickened with rice flour. It doesn't add any strange ingredient categories to the label and combines well with other foods like vegetables and proteins. Therefore, it presents significant growth opportunities for rice-based products in the coming years.

Market Restraining Factors

Increasing awareness of the ill effects of white rice consumption



White rice has extremely little fiber value due to the processing it goes through to increase its shelf life. Therefore, if white rice is consumed more frequently, it may result in constipation. In addition, the GI of white rice is high. The glycemic index, or GI, measures the rate at which the body breaks down and transforms carbohydrates into sugars.

These are then carried into the body through the bloodstream. High GI foods induce sharp sugar spikes that can result in diabetes and unhealthful blood sugar swings. Additionally, the association between white rice and obesity is well-established and understood. This is due to the fact that it is a highly refined, high-carb diet. All these factors may prove to be disadvantageous for the rice-based products market in the coming years.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others

By Type

Conventional

Organic

By Product

Rice Noodles

Rice Snacks

Rice Cakes

Rice Puddings

Rice Balls

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgmwq2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment