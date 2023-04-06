Global Scar Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $39 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scar Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Product, By Scar Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Scar Treatment Market size is expected to reach $39 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

A scar is the result of the body's natural process of repairing and replacing skin that has been injured or destroyed. Generally speaking, fibrous tissue is what makes up a scar. Scars may develop for a variety of causes, including infections, surgeries, traumas, or inflammation of the tissue. Inflammation of the tissue can also result in scar formation. Scars are able to be treated using topical remedies such as lotions and creams.



In addition, laser therapy, including CO2 laser and pulsed dye laser, is a viable option for the treatment of scars. The rise in the incidence of various kinds of scars, such as stretch marks, atrophic scars, hypertrophic scars, and keloid scars, is the primary factor fueling the expansion of the worldwide scar treatment market. A further factor that contributes to the expansion of the market is the rising prevalence of acne scars.



Scars may be treated with a variety of medications, including lotions, ointments, and gels, which can be purchased over the counter or with a doctor's prescription. Other scar treatments include laser surgery. If a person is being treated by a plastic surgeon and the scarring is the result of cosmetic or plastic surgery, then one should inquire with the physician about the possibility of purchasing therapy over-the-counter. If not, there are medications that may be prescribed to assist.



When treating scars that are very sensitive and itchy at the same time, steroids and some oral antihistamines are common therapy options. In a similar vein, see a dermatologist for guidance if there is scarring as a result of severe acne. When it comes to treating scars or providing preventative care, the medical professional may also suggest using pressure therapy or silicone gel sheeting.

Market Growth Factors

A growing interest in pursuing careers in aviation and modeling



Some of the professions, like modeling and flying, are intricately connected to the outward attractiveness of people. Individuals who are interested in pursuing career opportunities in these sectors are expected to meet certain aesthetic criteria before being considered for employment.

Candidates for the position of flight attendant are expected to meet certain requirements regarding their height, skin color, and body shape in order to be considered for the job. These requirements are outlined by the airline. The applications are often turned down if the potential employees have tattoos or scars that may be seen on their bodies.



Impact of various social media platforms



The proliferation of social media platforms may be attributed to the widespread accessibility of mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as the internet. Individuals may now communicate with people all over the globe thanks to the social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, amongst others.

In addition to this, the viewer's behavior is greatly influenced by social media in terms of adopting the most recent trends. It has been observed that it establishes beauty standards.



Market Restraining Factors

Potential dangers and difficulties involved with the laser scar therapy



Laser resurfacing may be associated with certain unwanted side effects. When compared to ablative laser resurfacing, the side effects associated with nonablative methods are both milder and less likely to occur. Skin that has been treated may experience swelling, itching, or a burning feeling.

The redness may be severe and may last for a few weeks or even months. Putting heavy lotions and bandages on your face after acne treatment may make your acne worse or lead you to develop a temporary case of small white lumps called milia on the area that was treated.

