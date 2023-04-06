Public Safety and Security Market Size Slated for over 10% Expansion Through 2026, Surpassing US$713 Bn in Revenue

London, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported 45% growth in instances of ID fraud in 2020 alone, which strongly underscores the alarming rate of increase in the risk factor in form of identity threats, security breaches, and frauds. 2021 has also seen a significant rise in such instances. The COVID-19 pandemic came in as a challenge in disguise for global public safety and security market and in fact created a favorable environment for ID frauds and similar activities. A new report of Fairfield Market Research provides detailed growth tracking and insight into the public safety and security market that would reach pas revenue worth US$713.4 Bn in 2026.

“The ubiquity of connected technology tends to raise the risk of exposure of exorbitant volumes of critical information to security breaches. Organizations are thus showcasing interest in adopting big data analytics. A majority of players in public safety and security space will thus now eye an opportunity residing in the rise of big data analytics,” concludes an analyst at Fairfield Market Research.

Key Research Insights

Worldwide public safety and security market size poised to see 10.6% expansion between 2021 and 2026

Demand for cloud-enabled security solutions maximum

North America expects nearly 10% revenue growth in global public safety and security market by 2026 end





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The number of cyberattacks continues to climb up has been on the rise. Identity theft incidences remain prominent, marks the report. The analysis of public safety and security market based on component reveals demand for services will continue to be higher than that for solutions. Moreover, among professional services, and managed services, latter is more likely to remain sought-after throughout the forecast period as suggested in the report.

Key Report Highlights

Demand for proactive public safety and security solutions and services has been on the rise

A growing number of public safety organizations are emphasizing big data analytics

Role of governments as they prioritize national security will remain significant





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America has at the forefront of witnessing an exceptional rise in cybersecurity related instances over the recent past. The report anticipates around 10% rise in the region’s public safety and security market revenue over the period of projection. While demand for effective safety and security services and solutions remains on an uptrend here, on the other hand, the region also has the first mover’s advantage when it comes to adoption of cyber technology, and infrastructure.

The fastest CAGR is however expected for Asia Pacific that represents a highly lucrative public safety and security market led by China, Singapore, India, and Japan. Exponential smartphone penetration will continue to boost Asian markets, further complemented by the compliance regulation. “The initial capital investments remain on a higher side and this will continue to pull several potential businesses likely to opt for public safety and security solutions and services” says the analyst.

Leading Market Players

IBM, Cisco Systems, Thales Group, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Honeywell International Inc., AGT Group GmbH, General Dynamics Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Nokia, Motorola Solutions

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2019 US$361.2 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$713.4 Bn CAGR 10.6% Key Players Cisco Systems, IBM, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., AGT Group GmbH, Nokia, Motorola Solutions, General Dynamics Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co.

The Global Public Safety and Security Market is Segmented as Below:

By Components Coverage

Solutions

Services

By Verticals Coverage

Homeland Security

Emergency Services

Critical Infrastructure Security

Transportation Systems

Other Verticals





By Solution Coverage

Critical Communication Network

C2/C4ISR Networks

Biometric Security and Authentication System

Surveillance System

Scanning and Screening System

Emergency and Disaster Management

Cybersecurity

Public Address and General Alarm

Backup and Recovery System





By Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





