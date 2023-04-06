Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Upsizes to Previously Announced Bought Deal Equity Financing to $10 Million

KELOWNA, British Columbia, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSX-V: DE) (the “Corporation” or “Decisive”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement pursuant to which Eight Capital and Cormark Securities Inc., as joint bookrunners and co-lead underwriters, together with a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”) have now agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 1,700,000 units of the Corporation (the “Units”), at a price of $5.91 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $10,047,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the corporation (a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $7.09, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.



The Corporation has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, or the individual components thereof, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay its revolving term acquisition facility and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about April 13, 2023, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering will be completed by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to the short form base shelf prospectus of the Corporation dated November 30, 2022 (the “Base Prospectus”), which Supplement is expected to be filed on or prior to April 10, 2023 with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, and in such other jurisdictions as are agreed to by the Corporation and the Underwriters, in each case provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction and that the Corporation will not be or become subject to any continuous disclosure obligations in such jurisdiction. The Base Prospectus and, once filed, the Supplement can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and contain important detailed information about the Offering.

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation’s purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on management’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to the future financial position, operations, business strategy, plans and objectives of the Corporation, and the potential impact, including growth expectations, of the Acquisitions on the operations, financial condition, capital resources, business and dividend policy of the Corporation. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, among other things: risks relating to acquisitions (as more particularly described under the heading "Risk Factors – Risk Related to Acquisitions" in the Corporation's most recent annual information form), as well as general economic conditions; pandemics; competition; government regulation; environmental regulation; access to capital; market trends and innovation; climate risk; general uninsured losses; risk related to acquisitions generally; dependence on customers, distributors and strategic relationships; supply and cost of raw materials and purchased parts; operational performance and growth; implementation of the growth strategy; product liability and warranty claims; litigation; reliance on technology, intellectual property, and information systems; availability of future financing; interest rates and debt financing; income tax matters; foreign exchange; dividends; trading volatility of Common Shares; dilution risk; reliance on management and key personnel; employee and labour relations; and conflicts of interest, all as more particularly described in the most recent annual MD&A and annual information form of the Corporation available on the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance as to the future financial performance of the Corporation or that the board of directors of the Corporation will declare or pay any dividends in the future or, if dividends are declared and paid, there can be no assurance as to the frequency or amount of such dividends. The Corporation cautions the reader that the risk factors referenced above are not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

