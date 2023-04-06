Global Light Therapy Market Report 2023: Increasing use of Light Therapy in the Treatment of Neonatal Jaundice Drives Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Application, By Light Type, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Light Therapy Market size is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Light therapy or phototherapy or heliotherapy is defined as the intentional, regular exposure to bright light to treat various medical conditions. This therapy method particularly treats seasonal affective disorder (SAD) as well as problems with the circadian rhythm that control sleep and wakefulness. In addition, the use of UV light to treat skin disorders like neurodermatitis, acne vulgaris, psoriasis, and eczema is known as ultraviolet (UV)light therapy.



Light therapy treats medical illnesses such as neurological disorders, skin problems, jaundice, and others by using sunlight, light-emitting diodes (LED), fluorescent light bulbs, and other sources of light. The therapy makes use of visible light with a range of wavelengths that have beneficial effects on human anatomies, such as red light, blue light, green light, and near-infrared light.



The cells' mitochondria are targeted by red and near-infrared light, which increases cellular energy production and has a therapeutic effect on the body. The green light has been demonstrated to be effective in lowering the frequency and severity of migraines, and blue light has an antibacterial impact, making it usable to treat skin conditions like acne.



Cells present in the retina, namely photosensitive ganglion cells, manages melatonin, a sleep-regulating hormone whose production is inhibited by light and promoted by darkness. The opposite is somewhat true for serotonin, a hormone that has been associated with mood disorders. Therefore, light boxes that provide extremely particular sorts of artificial lighting to the retina are effective for the aim of modifying melatonin levels or timing.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing use of light therapy in the treatment of neonatal jaundice



Neonatal jaundice can be successfully treated with phototherapy. The newborns receive this treatment, where they are subjected to fluorescent light that aids in hastening their recovery. Jaundice in babies is typical, but if it lasts for a long time, doctors will employ phototherapy equipment to cure the condition.

A pediatric medicine journal revealed that more than half of babies experience jaundice. Similarly, the National Health Service estimates that 6out of 10babies are at risk of developing jaundice. In light of this, market growth is anticipated throughout the forecast period.



Growing prevalence of mood disorders and depression



There are connections between physical health and depression. For instance, depression may also result from CVD or cardiovascular diseases and vice versa. According to projections from the World Bank, untreated mental illnesses and depression might result in significant economic losses globally.

As a result, it is anticipated that the use of light therapy will increase dramatically in the future. In addition, light therapy is known to treat seasonal affective disorders (SADs) in particular by raising serotonin levels. Therefore, the help of light therapy in treating depression, SAD, and other mood disorders are promoting the growth of the market.



Market Restraining Factors

Potential skin damage and side effects



Long-term exposure also raises the possibility of getting skin cancer. Since the treatment results in skin lesions, redness, irritation, and rashes, patients with skin cancer and systemic lupus erythematosus should refrain from receiving it. However, with the use of the right light intensity and a controlled therapy duration, together with growing research and improvements, the adverse effects can be reduced, and the performance can be enhanced. But as of now, this therapy's adverse effect is hampering the market's growth.



