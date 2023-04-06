Global Empty IV Bags Market Report 2023: Prohibition of the use of IV Bags Made of PVC Boosts the Rate of Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Empty IV Bags Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (PVC and Non-PVC), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Empty IV Bags Market size is expected to reach $6.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Baxter International, Inc

B. Braun Medical Inc

ICU Medical, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Wipak Oy (Wihuri Group)

Renolit SE

Technoflex

Medippex Group

Polycine GmbH

An intravenous (IV) bag that has been emptied is a sterile container that may be used for the storage and transportation of intravenous fluids or other drugs. It is often constructed of plastic or paper and has a valve that enables fluid or medicine to be infused into the bloodstream of the patient.



Empty intravenous (IV) bags are medical devices that are designed for the transfer and mixing of pharmaceuticals. They are also used for the intravenous administration of solutions via the use of a spike port. In most cases, the gadgets in question do not have a tamper-proof function. The FDA has given its approval to attachments for these devices that are designed to create a tamper-proof closure for intravenous bags.



IV bags are exclusively used in medical environments that need a prescription, such as hospitals and other medical institutions that provide inpatient and outpatient care. PVC-made empty IV bags pose a threat to both human health and the environment as a result of phthalates leaking from medical equipment, as was the conclusion of extensive studies conducted in the area of medicine. In addition, the combustion method for disposing of PVC materials leads to the generation of the harmful gas hydrogen chloride (HCL).



This adds even more to the problem of acid rain. The medical profession has the potential to make substantial headway in protecting the health and safety of the world's patient population if they switch to using empty IV bags that do not contain PVC. These kinds of elements are projected to propel the usage of non-PVC empty IV bags, which will, in turn, contribute to the expansion of the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3993.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6659.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Growth Factors

An increasing number of reported instances of cancer



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second biggest cause of death worldwide. In 2018, an estimated 9.6 million people died from cancer, making it the cause of one out of every six fatalities. It is anticipated that the predominance will increase even more in the years to come.

Cancer, in general, leads to a rise in the prevalence of stomach ulcers, interruptions in the normal operation of the gastrointestinal system, and the creation of physical obstructions; all of these factors contribute to an increased requirement for parenteral nourishment.



Prohibition of the use of iv bags made of PVC boosts the rate of growth



The vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and ethylene dichloride that go into the production of PVC are the two main ingredients (EDC). VCM is a strong carcinogen. Dioxin is produced during the manufacturing of EDC, which is neurotoxic.

The employees at the PVC factory and the communities that surround it suffer from elevated incidences of cancer and other ailments as a direct consequence of this. The market for empty IV bags has seen growth as a result of the rising demand for IV bags that are beneficial to the environment.



Market Restraining Factor

The Potential for Adverse Consequences from IV Treatment



Even while vitamin IV therapies have significant risks, the majority of those negatives may be mitigated if they are administered under the supervision of a trained medical expert who adheres to prudent safety policy. Infusions of vitamin IV might provide a few difficulties at times.

If certified medical experts are not accessible to deliver the therapy, it must be done so in a hospital setting. It's possible that having excessive amounts of some vitamins in your body might be harmful. For instance, consuming an excessive amount of vitamin A might result in adverse consequences ranging from headaches and dizziness to even death in the most difficult situations.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product

PVC

Non-PVC

Non-PVC Type

Single Chamber

Multi Chamber

Non-PVC Materia Type

Polypropylene

Copolyester ether

Ethylene-vinyl acetate

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awklcw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment