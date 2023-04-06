Men’s Hair Color Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.15% to Reach Valuation of USD 864.06 Million by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Men’s Hair Color Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights “ Men’s Hair Color Market Information By Product Type, Category, Form, End-User, Distribution channel, And Region - Forecast till 2030”; The market for men's hair colour is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.15 percent and reach USD 864.06 million by 2030.

Hair colouring is a current fad that can be done independently at home or professionally by a hairstylist. The male population is becoming more and more accepting of hair colouring. Men's hair colour is offered in a variety of forms, including temporary hair colour, root touch-up, temporary and semi-permanent hair colour.

During the projected period of 2022–2030, the global market for men's hair colour is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.15%. One of the key drivers of the market's rising expansion for men's hair colour is thought to be men's increasing inclination for grooming. The market is expanding due to the expansion of professional salon services for males. The market is growing, but adverse effects brought on by the toxic chemicals in hair colour are impeding it. Due to new product launches, rising demand for organic products, the influence of social media and creative marketing techniques, as well as vendors active in both developed and emerging nations, it is predicted that the worldwide market for men's hair colour will become lucrative.

Market Synopsis

Men's hair colour sales are significantly boosted by the expanding availability of grooming goods at established retail outlets. These goods were previously offered in a limited number of locations, including convenience stores, beauty salons, and particular retail establishments. Retail establishments, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, now carry men's hair colour to make purchases easier thanks to an expanding consumer base. The widespread availability of men's hair colour via internet retailers has benefited overall sales. Many companies that produce men's hair colour, including Just for Men, Cover Your Gray, and Revlon, have created user-friendly web interfaces for their goods.

Due to rising consumer demand for new and varied colour options, international corporations are attempting to diversify their product lines. It is more difficult to create hair dye because of the various rules imposed by governments, including Cosmetic Regulation and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Manufacturers must create new hues because these restrictions restrict the quantity of dyes used in hair colour. For instance, the Cosmetic Regulation 1223/2009/EU governs hair colours in Europe. As a result, the majority of manufacturers often employ the compounds listed in this regulation's Annex III. Thioglycolic acid and its salts, ammonia, tosylchloramide sodium (inn), dichloromethane, chlorates of alkali metals, benzyl benzoate, benzyl salicylate, and cinnamyl alcohol are just a few of the substances listed in Annex III as those that cosmetic products must not contain.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9437

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 864.06 Million CAGR 7.15% (2022–2030) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Category, Form, End-User and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The Increase in The Geriatric Population

Prominent Players In The Global Men’s Hair Color Market Include

Revlon (US),

L’Oréal S.A.(France),

Coty, Inc. (UK),

Combe Incorporated (US),

Indus Valley (India),

Cover Your Gray(US),

Hoyu Co. Ltd (Japan)

Natulique aps(Denmark),

Kao Corporation (Japan),

John Paul Mitchell(US)

Segmentation Overview

The global market for men's hair colour has been divided into segments based on product types, including temporary hair colour, root touch-up, permanent and semi-permanent hair colour, and others.

The global market has been divided into conventional and natural & organic segments based on category.

The global market has been divided into powder, cream & gel, and other categories based on form.

The global market for men's hair colour has been divided into two categories based on end users: residential and commercial.

The market for men's hair colour has been divided into daily store-based and non-store-based segments based on the distribution channel.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Men’s Hair Color Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/men-hair-color-market-9437



Regional Insights



North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are the several regions into which the global market for men's hair colour has been segmented.

In 2021, North America held the greatest market share of 44.10%; throughout the forecast period, the market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.96%. The market in Europe, which was the second largest in 2021, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35 percent.

In 2021, North America accounted for 44.10% of the market share, and from 2022 to 2030, it is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 6.96%. The rapid uptake of hair colours by the male population in the area can be credited with the expansion of the men's hair colour market in North America. Among the major producers in the area are Combe Incorporated, Just for Men, and Coty, Inc. Self-grooming among men is becoming more popular, and rising disposable money is fueling industry expansion. The opening of professional hair salons to cater to a broad consumer base is another trending topic in the North American industry.

Europe will continue to hold a sizable market position in the global Men's Hair Color market in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2022 to 2030. The significant geriatric population in the area is responsible for the market's expansion. The United Nations Population Statistics estimates that one in four Europeans are 60 years of age or older. As a result, when people age, the colour in their hair may be lost, resulting in grey or occasionally white hair. Furthermore, it is projected that strong consumer awareness of the use of hair colour in Europe will promote market expansion.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/shopping_cart?report_id=9437

Canada abides by the same set of guidelines as are imposed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US.

The laws in the Asia-Pacific region differ from nation to nation. The Japan Hair Color Industry Association, which investigates the toxicological data of hair dyes and establishes national standards for the sector, has a significant impact on production procedures in Japan. A good list of ingredients that can be used for hair dyeing has been established in Korea. Thus, the development of the market for men's hair colour is anticipated to be hampered by the strict controls imposed by various government agencies on the substances used in hair colour.

Discover more research Reports on Consumer and Retail Market , by Market Research Future:

Organic Hair Color Market Information By Item Type (Long-Lasting and Transitory in Light), By Structure (Powder, Cream, and Others), By End-Use (Individual and Business), and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of The World)—Forecast Till 2027

Hair Care Market Research Report Information By Type (Shampoo, Hair Styling, Conditioner, Hair Colorant, and Hair Oil), By Treatment (Hair Treatment and Scalp Treatment), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

Hair Color Market Research Report Information by Product Type (Permanent Hair Color, Demi-Permanent Hair Color, Semi-Permanent Hair Color, Semi-Permanent Hair Color, Temporary Hair Color, Root Touch-Up), By Category (Conventional, Natural & Organic), By Nature (Professional, Consumer (DIY)), By Forms (Powder, Cream & Gel), By End User (Men, Women, Unisex) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter