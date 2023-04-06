Global 3D Printers Market Report 2022-2030: Featuring 3D Systems, GE Additive, DWS Systems, Organovo Holdings & More

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printers Market 2022-2030 by Printer Type (Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers, Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers), Material Form, Technology, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D printers market will reach $56,477.3 million by 2030, growing by 23.2% annually over 2022-2030, driven by enhancing efficiencies in manufacturing, improvement in terms of cost and time, logistically viable technology, large scope for innovation, flexibility for customization, less probability of human errors and being better than the traditional method of production.

By unit shipment, global 3D printers market reached 3.69 million units in 2022 and will grow by 29.6% over the forecast years.

This 181-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 3D printers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D printers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Printer Type, Material Form, Technology, End User, and Region.



Based on Printer Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and volume (million units) by Printer Type for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers

Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers

Based on Material Form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Filament Printing Material

Powder Printing Material

By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Other Technologies

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Power & Energy

Construction

Education

Food and Culinary

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Printer Type, Technology and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Authentise Inc.

Canon Inc.

Concept Laser GmbH

Dassault Systemes

DWS Systems

EnvisionTEC US LLC (Desktop Metal Inc.)

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Formlabs Inc.

GE Additive

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Hoganas AB

Materialise NV

MCOR Technologies Ltd.

Optomec Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

PostProcess Technologies Inc.

Renishaw PLC

SLM Solutions Group AG

Solidscape Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

The ExOne Company

Ultimaker BV

Voxeljet AG

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Printer Type



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Material Form



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

