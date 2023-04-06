New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Engagement Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443928/?utm_source=GNW

The global mobile engagement market grew from $19.99 billion in 2022 to $29.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The mobile engagement market is expected to grow to $125.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 44.3%.



The mobile engagement market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing mobile engagement services such as billing, shipping, giving special offers, promoting upcoming events, confirming appointments, information about data on location, weather, account balance, and frequency.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Mobile engagement refers to engaging with people through messaging apps on mobile devices, both within and outside of apps. The mobile engagement is used to support business goals, deliver brand experiences, communicate business, and build valuable long-term relationships with customers.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mobile engagement market in 2022.North America was the second largest region of the information technology market.



The regions covered in the mobile engagement market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of solutions in mobile engagement market are SMS and MMs, push notifications, in-app messaging, e-mails, app/web content, and others.SMS and MMS are used to send text and links.



SMS messaging only supports text and links, while MMS messaging supports rich media such as images, GIFs, and video.The different organization sizes include large enterprises and small and medium-sized organizations.



The different deployments include on-premises and on-cloud that are employed in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer electronics and accessories, apparel, footwear and accessories (AFA), furniture and home furnishings, hospitality, and travel, retail and e-commerce, and others.



The increasing use of applications on mobile devices is expected to propel the growth of the mobile engagement market going forward.An application program, known as a mobile application, or simply an app, is a type of software designed specifically to run on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.



Using a mobile application makes interactions simple as welcoming users with a push notification or providing guidance.Successful apps employ a mobile engagement to define the customer journey by being thoughtful and strategic in their interactions with consumers.



For instance, according to Techjury, a US-based tech knowledge company, in the US, in 2020, 89% of smartphone users’ time is spent on just 18 apps, whereas for Millennials, that number rises to 67 apps.And 55% of businesses owned by Millennials have a mobile app of their own.



Also, according to an article published by the Times of India, an India-based English-language daily newspaper, 3.48 million apps were available for Android users to browse in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, 2.22 million apps available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store. Therefore, the increasing use of applications on mobile devices is driving the growth of the mobile engagement market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile engagement market.Major players operating in the mobile engagement sector are concentrating their efforts on new product innovations to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in October 2021, Meridian Integration, a US-based utility solutions provider launched El Paso Electric (EPE) mobile application, a new app for interaction with digital customers.It shows dedication to the forefront of technology and assisting clients in customer experience (CX) objectives and technological journeys as a logical extension of the IDEA Digital Customer Engagement solution.



With the use of the El Paso Electric mobile app, customers who have access to mobile devices can more easily access their accounts and have a better overall customer experience.With the new app, consumers of EPE can now quickly access their EPE accounts and benefit from new features at their fingertips.



The app is powered by Meridian’s IDEA solution and includes all the well-known, practical features found on the EPE Manage My Account online portal at epelectric.com.



In October 2020, Awesome Motive, a US-based company engaged in providing tools and training to level the playing field for small businesses, acquired PushEngage for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is used to strengthen PushEngage’s portfolio by utilizing Awesome Motive’s resources and in-depth knowledge.



PushEngage is a US-based company in browser push notifications and allows push notifications for Chrome and Firefox on mobile.



The countries covered in the mobile engagement market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The mobile engagement market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides mobile engagement market statistics, including mobile engagement industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a mobile engagement market share, detailed mobile engagement market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mobile engagement industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

