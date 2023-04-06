The DHF, DMR, DHR, EU MDR Technical Documentation Similarities, Differences and The Future (April 28, 2023)

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The DHF, DMR, DHR, EU MDR Technical Documentation Similarities, Differences and The Future" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





One of our most popular seminars, continuously updated with the latest U.S. FDA and European Union requirements. Now expanded to a six-hour format.

As U.S. companies go global, they must meet different product design documentation. The cGMPs mandate Design Control and the Design History File (DHF). In order to sell globally, the EU's CE-marking documentation is a requirement - the Technical File or Design Dossier under the old MDD, and the Technical Documentation requirements of the new MDR. Currently, they serve different purposes and support different goals, but the TD File is moving in the direction of the DHF.

And the DHF is adapting to some of the features of the TD File. And how / where do the DMR and DHR fit? Being aware of the similarities and differences in the files and their individual documents can further concurrent development and/or updates to both.

Why Should You Attend

This seminar will examine the existing and proposed requirements for the U.S. FDA's DHF - including its derivative documents, the DMR, and DHR. It will consider the European Union's new MDR Technical Documentation requirements, which replace the old Technical File / Design Dossier. It will evaluate the documents' differing purposes/goals, as well as the two different device classification schemes, and CE-marking requirements. Required and desirable contents will be discussed.

Also considered: Areas requiring frequent re-evaluation/update; Similarities and differences; Future trends; Typical DHF Table of Contents; Technical Documentation Table of Contents; The importance and usefulness of the new "General Safety and Performance Requirements" (replacing the old "Essential Requirements"); Structure of the "Declaration of Conformity"; self-declaring or N-B reviewed and changes; parallel approaches to development. Finally, the differing approaches to file audits by the FDA and the Notified Body will be discussed.

Who Should Attend:





Senior management primarily in Devices, Combination Products

QA

RA

R&D

Engineering

Production

Operations

Marketing





Key Topics Covered:





Session 1

Introduction

Design Control Under 21 CFR 820.30

Design and Development Planning under ISO 13485:2016 7.3

The U.S. FDA's DHF

The EU MDR's D&DPF

MDR's "General Safety and Performance Requirements"

Device Classification - U.S. FDA vs. EU MDD

Design Files' "Typical" Contents

The DMR and DHR/Lot/Batch RecordTD Expected Contents

Session 2

Risk Management/File Under ISO 14971

Narrative

Hazzard Analysis

FTA

D-, P-, and U-FMECA's

Report

Session 3

Human Factors/Use Engineering Under IEC 62366-1:2015

The User Interface

The 9 Stages

The HF/UE File

Session 4

Putting It All Together

Design Control

The Team

Concurrent Compilation of the Three Files

Derivative Documents Development

Completion

FDA and NB Audit Focus

Final Q & A

Speakers:



John E Lincoln

Principal

J. E. Lincoln and Associates LLC



John E. Lincoln is Principal of J. E. Lincoln and Associates LLC, a consulting company, with over 32 years experience in U.S. FDA-regulated industries, 18 of which as a full time independent FDA-regulated industry consultant. Mr. Lincoln has worked with companies from start-up to Fortune 100, in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, China and Taiwan. He specializes in quality assurance, regulatory affairs, QMS / CGMP audits and problem remediation and FDA responses, new / changed product 510(k)s, process / product / equipment including QMS and software validations, ISO 14971 product risk management files / reports, Design Control / Design History Files, Technical Files. He's held positions in Manufacturing Engineering, QA, QAE, Regulatory Affairs, to the level of Director and VP (R&D).



In addition, he has prior experience in military, government, electronics, and aerospace. He has published numerous articles in peer reviewed journals, conducted workshops and webinars worldwide on CAPA, 510(k)s, risk analysis / management, FDA / GMP audits, validation, root cause analysis, and others. He is a graduate of UCLA.







