Machine Glazed Papers Market size to reach USD 16.48 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.57 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the global Machine Glazed Papers Market scenario, including key players by product, product portfolio, financial position, supply, demand, price, growth strategy, and regional status. The market segmentation is on the basis of geographical region, including Machine Glazed Papers industry current trends, drivers, growth factors, and opportunities. The report provides a strategic analysis of the market analysis from leading players, market size, share, challenges, key drivers, competitive landscape, new product launches, technological innovations, and growth. The Machine Glazed Papers Market report covers the key players in the industry, including company profile, revenue, product specifications, and product sales, price, and gross margin sales, as well as an in-depth analysis of the market. The market overview of the industry and upcoming market development is included in the report. The SWOT analysis was used to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the Machine Glazed Papers Market.

Machine Glazed Papers Market Overview

The machine-glazed paper is a typical non-coated paper in which one side is coarse and another being glossy. It is two types, namely, Tissue and Kraft glazed paper. Tissue is soft in nature and used for producing napkins, paper towels, toilet paper and others while kraft papers are very strong and have high tensile strength. It is used to make suitable for industrial applications such as manufacturing bags, packaging, flexible, extrusion coating and lamination and protective packaging.

The growing number of consumers demand high-quality paper products to drive the Machine Glazed Papers Market growth

The global Machine Glazed Papers Market is driven by increasing demand for sustainable packaging products from the printing and packaging industry. Sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions are expected to boost the Machine Glazed Papers Market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-end packaging applications is an important factor responsible for the increase in machine-glazed papers market size. However, the fluctuations in raw material costs are expected to restrain the market growth and development in the paper packaging industry to offer lucrative opportunities for Machine Glazed Papers Market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials in industries including food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetic and personal care and others. These industries are expected to influence the Machine Glazed Papers Market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to fuel the Machine Glazed Papers Market growth

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global Machine Glazed Papers Market share with 35 percent. During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a significant percentage of CAGR. The growing population and increasing demand for confectionery and bakery products in the region. Similarly, the growth of disposable income in developing countries such as China, India, Vietnam and others is expected to drive the Machine Glazed Papers Market growth during the forecast period.

Government investment in biodegradable packaging and various programs promoting sustainable packaging to boost the Machine Glazed Papers Market over the period. The manufacturing industries such as food & beverage, healthcare & medical, electronics and others are responsible factors for Machine Glazed Papers Market demand.

Machine Glazed Papers Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

• Tissue Paper

• Kraft Paper

Based on the Paper Type, the tissue paper segment to dominate the Machine Glazed Papers Market over the forecast period

The tissue paper segment includes the use of machine-glazed papers for producing various products including paper towels, napkins, face wipes, toilet paper and others. High-demand machine-glazed tissue paper tissue papers from companies such as Jani Sales Pvt. Ltd., SSG Paper Mills LLP etc. are expected to drive the tissue paper segment growth in the market. The kraft paper segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By Grade:

• Bleached

• Unbleached

Based on Grade, the bleached segment accounted for the Machine Glazed Papers Market share in 2022

The bleached machine-glazed paper segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period in the market. Bleached machine glazed is made from bleached pulp is an uncoated paper with a shiny surface on one side and a slightly rough surface on the other side. It combines the high tensile strength properties of kraft paper with smoothness and shine for good printability.

By End-Users:

• Food and Beverages

• Healthcare

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others

Based on End- Users, the Food and Beverage segment to dominate the Machine Glazed Papers Market over the forecast period

In 2022, the food and beverages market segment held the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The expansion of the food and beverages industry is due to the consumers' growing need and increase in demand for fast food and packaged food across the world. E-commerce sector growth is an influencing factor for market growth.

Machine Glazed Papers Market’s Key Players include:

• BMP

• International Paper APPM

• Pulp Mill Trading

• BillerudKorsnas AB

• Heinzel Group

• SCG Packaging

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Jani Sales Pvt. Ltd.

• Mondi Group

• Nordic Paper Holding AB

• Burgo Group S.p.A.

• MOSAICO S.P.A.

• Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

• International Paper Company

• Kapstone

• Daio Paper

• Nippon Paper Industries

Key questions answered in the Machine Glazed Papers Market are:

What are Machine Glazed Papers?

What was the Machine Glazed Papers Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Machine Glazed Papers Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Machine Glazed Papers Market?

What are the key benefits of the Machine Glazed Papers Market?

What are the new trends in Machine Glazed Papers?

What is machine glazed kraft papers?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Machine Glazed Papers Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Machine Glazed Papers Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Machine Glazed Papers Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Machine Glazed Papers Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Machine Glazed Papers Market?

Which region held the largest share of the Machine Glazed Papers Market?

Who are the key players in the Machine Glazed Papers Market?

