IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Elnaz Sarraf, Founder & CEO of ROYBI

To begin the interview, Sarraf discussed her motivation for founding ROYBI.

“Before ROYBI, I spent 5-6 years with my first company, iBaby, which had baby monitors. I spent a lot of time with parents, getting to know their needs and pain points,” Sarraf said. “Education has always been something that would come up. They were even asking about educational lullabies for babies. From that point, I developed a huge passion for technology and education. So, I decided to start my new journey by founding a technology company that implements educational content.

“Long story short, we did a lot of research in the market beginning in 2017. Finally, we came up with the idea for ROYBI Robot, an educational robot for kids ages 3-7. We focus on language learning, vocabulary acquisition and communication skills. We started the company in 2019, and we are now available in major retail stores. We also have some pilot programs with schools. I would say ROYBI really started as a passion, and we are also really focused on the impact of our work on children’s lives.”

Sarraf then examined some of the key challenges presented in developing ROYBI and provided insight into how the company overcame them.

“When you found a startup company, you face different kinds of challenges every day. We went into manufacturing at the end of 2019, and, by the time we launched the product in 2020, we hit the pandemic. Everything with the supply chain and manufacturing went crazy and caused so many other issues,” Sarraf explained. “Aside from that, in the beginning, fundraising was the biggest challenge. ROYBI Robot is a complicated product. It has voice-recognition technology, a hardware component and many other things that made it difficult to convince investors that this product is needed. We finally built a semi-functional prototype to show investors. This helped us raise $4.2 million in our seed round in 2019.”

About ROYBI

ROYBI’s mission is to create the ultimate virtual platform providing one-to-many educational impact for students of all ages. The company’s products and services include its educational robot and digital content for children. At the same time, RoybiVerse will offer the digital experience through various content for all age groups, K-12 to college-level skills. The company expects to grow quickly as it finalizes world-class partnerships. The partnerships will bring users a wealth of knowledge, content and experience unlike any other platform. Whether learning on robots or the metaverse, ROYBI aims to ensure that learning continues anywhere at any time. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ROYBIRobot.com

