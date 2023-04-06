New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud POS Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443926/?utm_source=GNW





The global cloud pos market grew from $4.69 billion in 2022 to $5.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cloud pos market is expected to grow to $13.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.9%.



The cloud POS includes revenues earned by entities by providing cloud inventory management, customer orders and suppliers orders management, integrated supplier purchasing, operators store transaction.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Cloud POS refers to a web-based point-of-sale system that enables online payment processing without the need for cumbersome and pricey servers or expensive software that requires users to acquire a new version every time they want to upgrade.Cloud POS can get the data needed to compile reports for the company.



Cloud POS refers to a web-based point-of-sale system that enables online payment processing without the need for cumbersome and pricey servers or expensive software that requires users to acquire a new version every time they want to upgrade.Cloud POS can get the data needed to compile reports for the company.



It is used for data processing and storing locally with the standard point-of-sale systems. Customers’ data and sales records are saved on a local server when they purchase.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cloud POS market in 2022.North America was the second largest region of the cloud POS market.



The regions covered in the cloud POS market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of cloud POS are fixed point of sale and mobile point of sale.A fixed point of sale refers to a web-based point-of-sale system that enables online payment processing at a fixed place or in an outlet.



The different components include solutions and services, and include several organization sizes such as is small and medium enterprises, large enterprises. The main application is retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, transport and logistics, healthcare, others.



Growing demand for e-commerce applications is expected to propel the growth of the cloud POS market going forward.E-commerce refers to the exchange of goods and services as well as the sending of money and data through an electronic network, most commonly the internet.



It might be an online application or other e-commerce software.Cloud POS helps e-commerce applications by helping them quickly adapt to market changes and easily sell both in-store and online, it also allows ease of payment through various methods over the e-commerce application.



For instance, according to Business of Apps, a UK-based media and information company for the app industry, the global sessions on e-commerce apps have increased by 92% while downloads have climbed by 11% between 2019 and 2021. Therefore, the growing demand for e-commerce applications is driving the growth of the cloud POS market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the cloud POS market.Major companies operating in the cloud POS sector are advancing in new and advanced technologies in Cloud POS such as resilient technology for the reduction of complexities caused by connection outages.



For instance, in June 2022, Openbravo, a Spain-based provider of cloud unified commerce platform, launched a new Quick Service POS for restaurants (QSR) and fast-casual restaurants.In addition to creating menus quickly and easily, the solution has a powerful pricing engine with options such as setting prices based on restaurant areas and delivery modes.



As a result of its cloud-native design and offline resilient technology, it avoids the use of local servers and the risk of service interruptions caused by temporary connection outages.These allow the reduction of total hardware costs and increase IT agility.



It also supports a variety of restaurant touchpoints with adaptable user interface technology.



In September 2021, SpotOn Transact Inc., a US-based software company that offers a platform where restaurants and small businesses may find solutions for payment processing acquired Appetize Technologies Inc., for an amount of $ 415 million. With this acquisition, Spoton is expected to give its small business clients enterprise-scale software capabilities and its larger clients customer engagement solutions including loyalty and marketing goods. Appetize Technologies Inc., is a US-based company that provides cloud-based enterprise point-of-sale software and equipment.



The countries covered in the cloud POS market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cloud POS market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Cloud POS market statistics, including cloud POS industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with cloud POS market share, detailed Cloud POS market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cloud POS industry. This cloud POS market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

