Revolutionizing Healthcare: 3D Bioprinting Market Set to Rise steeply in the Upcoming Years

Westford USA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the 3D Bioprinting market will attain a value of USD 6.49 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.75% over the forecast (2022-2030). The market is being driven by an increase in the demand for personalized medical goods like implants and the development of cutting-edge technologies to create both basic and complicated designs. Complex patterns that are too complicated or costly to make using conventional machining, milling, molding, and dyeing can be transformed using additive manufacturing (AM). Additionally, it provides a more dynamic and design-driven process and shines at fast prototyping. AM is perfect for creating samples rapidly, using 3D CAD, and streamlining lengthy processes while lowering the high cost involved.

According to the SkyQuest's, Numerous biotherapeutic businesses are utilizing 3D bioprinting technology to quicken COVID-19 study. For instance, Viscient Biosciences used 3D bioprinting to produce lung tissue that supports study on viral infectivity and helps in the search for a successful treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. In partnership with industry collaborators, healthcare providers, and other academic institutions, the Wyss Institute at Harvard University has developed a completely injection-molded nasopharyngeal swab.

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Bioprinting Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 150

Figures - 70

3D Bioprinting (Three-dimensional) is the use of methods resembling 3D printing to combine cells, growth factors and biomaterials to create biomedical components, frequently with the goal of imitating the properties of natural tissue. In general, 3D bioprinting can employ a layer-by-layer technique to place substances known as bio-inks to produce tissue-like structures that are subsequently used in various medicinal and tissue engineering disciplines. Currently, tissue and organ models can be printed using bioprinting to aid in the study of medications and possible therapies.

Prominent Players in 3D Bioprinting Market

EnvisionTEC, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

Poietis

Vivax Bio, LLC

Allevi

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Cellink Global

Regemat 3D S.L.

Bico group ab

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Cellink Global

Regemat 3D S.L.

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Regenhu

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC

Rokit Healthcare, Inc.

Pandorum Technologies pvt. ltd.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/3d-bioprinting-market

The Inkjet-Based Segment Dominated the Market Due to High Precision and Accuracy in Creating Intricate And Complex Structures

The Inkjet-based segment dominated the global 3D Bioprinting market and is expected to maintain its supremacy throughout the forecast period since it enables the printing of complex living organs or tissues on culture surfaces using biomaterials as bio-inks. The industry's growth is being fueled by the pervasive use of inkjet-based printing.

SkyQuest's research analysis forecasts that North America is anticipated to generate the largest revenue share, which can be largely attributed to rising private and public expenditure levels as well as technological developments in the healthcare infrastructure. For instance, in response to recent developments in lung replacement bioprinting, 3D Systems announced on January 20, 2021 that it is significantly increasing its investments and efforts in regenerative medicine in collaboration with United Therapeutics Corporation (UT) and its organ production subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC. Another element boosting market revenue development in this area is the expansion of projects from public and private organizations.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/3d-bioprinting-market

The Magnetic Levitation Segment Is Anticipated To Grow Due To Its Ability To Create More Complex And Realistic Tissues And Organs Compared To Other 3D Bioprinting Techniques

During the forecast period, the magnetic levitation segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5%. The technology's cost-effectiveness is responsible for the profitable development. With its sophisticated features, increased speed and increased accuracy, magnetic levitation technology is anticipated to eliminate more than 80.4% of the mistakes in 3D bioprinting. Additionally, toxin testing, printing of vascular muscles and human cell regrowth all involve these bioprinters. For instance, using magnetic levitation-based devices, BioAssay has created a framework that resembles flesh. Due to the fast uptake of newer technologies, the magnetic levitation-based devices are most likely to experience slow development during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the region with the fastest-growing market for 3D Bioprinting, primarily because of the region's substantial current consumer base, which may fuel 3D Bioprinting demand, the extensive use of 3D printing in medical services, rising 3D printing R&D, and government support. The Chinese government's assistance in the invention, development and acceptance of the technology across a number of end-user sectors in the nation is the main element promoting this growth. This pattern has assisted research institutions in accelerating their advancements, which has considerably accelerated market growth.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the 3D Bioprinting market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/3d-bioprinting-market

Key Developments in 3D Bioprinting Market

In September 2022, The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and CELLINK, a Swedish provider of bioprinting solutions, announced a partnership with the goal of providing the Centre of Excellence (CoE) with two to three bioprinters, each of which employs a distinct printing technology and comes with associated costs. The Indian Institute of Science launched its first centre dedicated to 3D bioprinting technology (IISc). At its Center for Biosystems Science and Engineering, IISc plans to create a Center of Excellence in 3D bioprinting. (BSSE).

In June 2022, REGEMAT 3D announced a partnership with Humabiologics, a provider of human-derived biomaterials for regenerative medicine, in an effort to meet growing demand and provide services to a wider life sciences clientele of commercial partners and research institutions in the European bioprinting and drug testing market.

Key Questions Answered in 3D Bioprinting Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Vibration Sensor Market

Global Lithium Market

Global Heat Exchangers Market

Global Power Tools Market

Global Airport Robots Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com