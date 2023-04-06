BELLRING BRANDS SELECTS NUMERATOR AS ITS OMNICHANNEL PURCHASE PANEL PROVIDER

CHICAGO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has been chosen by BellRing Brands as its omnichannel purchase panel provider to bring new levels of consumer visibility and understanding to the nutrition company. Numerator’s rich datasets will support BellRing Brands’ efforts to scale shopper strategy, drive product innovation, and expand into new markets. BellRing Brands manages Premier Nutrition Company in the US, marketing and selling Premier Protein and Dymatize products.

“Our team is focused on understanding people wherever they shop, as our products are often purchased and consumed on-the-go,” said Doug Cornille, Chief Growth Officer, BellRing Brands. “Numerator gives us a more holistic view of those consumers, which allows us to identify emerging behaviors and trends – and take decisive action.”

“Nutrition shoppers are continually looking for convenience, value, and innovation, and we’re thrilled to help BellRing Brands meet their needs through a full range of capabilities to support retailer strategies, category expansion, new product innovation, and more,” said Lisa Gosselin, Chief Revenue Officer, Numerator.

With omnichannel data sourced directly from consumers, Numerator brings unprecedented visibility into consumer behavior and the influencers that drive it.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.