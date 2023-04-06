Global Cocoa Butter and Equivalents Market Report (2023 Edition): Favourable Regulation Framework Supports Industry

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cocoa Butter and Equivalents Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Type, CBE Type, By End Use Industry, By Applications: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the global Cocoa Butter and Equivalents is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.56%.

As the global population continues to increase, so does the demand for cocoa butter in variety of chocolate-based products. Rising Chocolate demand across the globe has been driving the market of cocoa butter & CBEs from very long time.

The up-surging trend of increasing use of various type of CBEs such as Palm oil, shea butter, mango butter instead of cocoa butter has backed the market at strong growth rate.



The Global Cocoa Butter & Equivalents is expected to generate USD 8.55 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 5.76 billion in 2021. The growth in global economies, changing lifestyles, rising demands of skin and sun care products due to varying climatic conditions encourages the growth of the market for cosmetics. A shift of preference towards natural and organic beauty products, particularly in U.S. and European countries, fosters the growth of cosmetic products made with cocoa butter.



Also, demand of cocoa butter equivalents is increasing owing to favorable regulations framework regarding approval of different cocoa butter equivalents and related products has been impelling the growth of market. CBE is regulated differently in different regions. For instance, In Europe, CBE is allowed upto 5% in chocolates. Europe is already the largest chocolate consumer in the world and approval of 5% rule has made it the largest CBE market in the world.



Moreover, companies are focusing on geographical expansion with targeted acquisitions and joint ventures as their key strategy to augment their market presence. Unceasing innovation has resulted into development of efficient and intriguing range of products in several industry like cosmetic, food and beverages etc.



The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in America (U.S., Canada, Brazil, Rest of Americas), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, demand for future forecast, and so on.



Demand for premium and handmade chocolates, owing to growing consumption in OECD countries as well as urbanization and rising income levels boosting demand in developing markets.



Owing to the numerous health benefits associated with cocoa butter, the medical sector has adopted using cocoa butter in many of its treatments as the most important use of cocoa butter is to control high cholesterol. Besides that, cocoa seeds are used for treating certain serious ailments lie asthma, lung congestion and diarrhea. Oftentimes cocoa butter is used in over-the-counter pharmaceutical products and suppositories. The lipid-lowering effects of cocoa butter have been studied and investigated, as fatty acid constituents of cocoa butter are known to exhibit lipid-lowering properties.



