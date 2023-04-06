Global Aviation Software Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Efficient and Cost-Effective Aviation Operations and Maintenance Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Software Market - Market Size & Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aviation Software Market is expected to value at USD 3.35 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.67 % during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective aviation operations and maintenance, with the growing need for increased safety, efficiency, and cost savings, airlines and airports are investing in modern software solutions that can automate and streamline various processes. Additionally, advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of digital technologies in the aviation industry are also driving the growth of the aviation software market.



Aviation software is a type of software used in the aviation industry to manage various aspects of airline operations, such as flight scheduling, aircraft maintenance, crew management, cargo management, and passenger management. The main purpose of aviation software is to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

Some of the most commonly used aviation software systems include flight operations software, maintenance management software, crew management software, and passenger management software.



Flight operations software helps airlines manage their flight schedules, including creating new flight plans and adjusting existing ones. Maintenance management software helps airlines keep track of their aircraft's maintenance needs, including scheduling maintenance checks and tracking the status of ongoing repairs.

Crew management software helps airlines manage their crew, including scheduling shifts and tracking the availability of flight crews.Passenger management software helps airlines manage their passengers, including booking flights, tracking reservations, and checking in passengers.

It also helps airlines with security and compliance, ensuring that all passengers have the necessary documentation for travel. Aviation software is also designed to be secure, with robust privacy and security measures in place to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with various regulations.



Overall, aviation software is essential for airlines to operate effectively and efficiently. By streamlining processes and reducing costs, aviation software helps airlines provide better service to their passengers, while also maximizing profits.



On the basis of Solution, Global Aviation Software Market is segmented in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions and Point Solutions. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions: These are comprehensive software solutions that provide a centralized platform to manage all the operations of an aviation company. ERP solutions integrate various processes such as financial management, human resources, supply chain management, and customer relationship management. Point Solutions: These are specialized software applications that are designed to address specific needs of the aviation industry.



Point solutions may include flight scheduling, flight planning, weight and balance calculations, and aircraft performance analysis. These applications are often used in conjunction with other software solutions to provide a comprehensive aviation management system.



On the basis of Software Type, Global Aviation Software Market is segmented in Management Software, Analysis Software, Design Software, Simulation Software and MRO Software. Management Software: This software is used to manage various aspects of aviation operations such as fleet management, maintenance and repair management, flight scheduling, and passenger management. Analysis Software: This software is used to analyze various data related to aviation operations, such as flight performance, fuel consumption, and maintenance costs, to improve overall efficiency and reduce costs. Design Software: This software is used to design aircraft and their components, including the aerodynamics, structural design, and systems design. Simulation Software: This software is used to simulate various aspects of aviation operations, such as flight simulations, air traffic control simulations, and emergency scenarios, to prepare and train personnel for real-life situations. MRO Software: This software is used to manage the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft and their components, including tracking of maintenance schedules and inventory management.



On the basis of Technology, Global Aviation Software Market is segmented Security System, Communication system, Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Handling, ATC and Other.

Security System: This technology is used to secure various aviation systems, including air traffic control systems, passenger management systems, and baggage handling systems

Communication System: This technology includes software and hardware systems for communication between airlines, airports, and air traffic control. This includes voice communication, data exchange, and flight tracking systems.

Passenger: This technology includes software for passenger management, such as check-in, boarding, and passenger tracking. It also includes systems for passenger comfort, such as in-flight entertainment and connectivity.

Cargo & Baggage Handling: This technology includes software for cargo management, such as tracking, security, and loading and unloading operations. It also includes baggage handling systems to ensure efficient and secure handling of passenger baggage. ATC: This technology includes software and hardware systems for air traffic control, such as flight tracking, communication, and navigation systems. It is designed to ensure safe and efficient air traffic management.

Other: This category includes various other technologies used in the aviation industry, such as meteorological systems, maintenance management systems, and flight simulation software.



On the basis of Deployment Model, Global Aviation Software Market is segmented On Premise and Cloud. The Cloud-Based segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Software-as-a-service or cloudbased solutions are offered as a service, with the data being managed by the ERP vendor and the services being accessed via a web browser. The market has more recently embraced a hybrid model where cloud software is housed on a business's private servers.



On the basis of Operation, Global Aviation Software Market is segmented Aeronautical and Non-Aeronautical. Aeronautical software is used to support the aeronautical operations of an aviation organization such as flight management, navigation, and air traffic control. This includes flight planning software, flight tracking software, and air traffic management software.

Non-Aeronautical software is used to support non-flight operations such as passenger management, ground handling, maintenance and repair, and financial management. This includes passenger check-in software, baggage handling software, and maintenance management software.



On the basis of Application, Global Aviation Software Market is segmented Land side, Terminal Side and Air side. Land side software application is used for managing ground operations such as ground handling, baggage handling, and passenger processing. Terminal Side software application is used for managing terminal operations such as passenger check-in, boarding, and baggage handling. Air side software application is used for managing air operations such as flight scheduling, flight planning, and aircraft maintenance. This software is used by airlines and air traffic control to ensure safe and efficient air travel.



On the basis of End-Users, Global Aviation Software Market is segmented Airlines, Airports, MRO Companies and OEMs. Airlines use various software applications to manage flight operations, passenger management, and revenue management. They use these applications to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. Airports use software applications to manage various operations such as baggage handling, ground handling, and air traffic control. They use these applications to improve safety and efficiency in airport operations. MRO Companies: Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) companies use software applications to manage maintenance schedules, inventory management, and supply chain management. They use these applications to improve efficiency and reduce costs in their maintenance operations. OEMs: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) use software applications to design and develop aircraft components, engines, and avionics. They use these applications to improve the design and development process, reduce costs and improve overall efficiency.



Based on the region, Global Aviation Software Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America holds the greatest revenue share and is predicted to keep it during the projected period. Due to the growing demand for maintenance specialists and a notable increase in new commercial aircraft deliveries in developing nations like India and China., The main cause of the growing demand for maintenance professionals, and consequently for MRO software, is growth in passenger traffic, particularly in nations like India, China, Japan, and Singapore. The existence of numerous significant Aviation MRO Software suppliers in this area contributes to the market's anticipated rapid expansion.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ge Aviation (U.S.)

Rolls-Royce (U.K.)

Pratt and Whitney (U.S.)

Lufthansa Technik (Germany)

Safran Aircraft Engines (Paris)

Sia Engineering Company (Singapore)

Air France Industries Klm Engineering and Maintenance (France)

Mtu Aero Engines (Germany)

St Aerospace (Singapore)

Delta Tech-Ops (U.S.)

Boeing (US)

Hcl Technologies Limited (India)

IBM Corporation (US)

Ifs Ab (Sweden)

Infor ( New York)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Ramco Systerm Limited (India)

Sap Se (Germany)

Swiss Aviation Software Ltd (Switzerland)

Trax (Singapore)

