Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Global Market Report 2023: Tax Incentives and Regulatory Assistance for Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles Bolster Sector

This report analyzes the global and regional markets for the next-generation advanced battery. In the battery type segment, solid-state batteries, lithium-sulfur batteries, next-generation flow batteries, metal-air batteries and others (magnesium ion batteries, sodium-sulfur batteries, sodium-ion batteries) are considered. We have omitted lithium-ion batteries, as well as any battery related to lithium-ion, from the scope.

An ever-expanding range of portable devices, including those formerly powered by primary cells or first-generation rechargeables, are powered by improved next-generation batteries (flashlights, radios, etc.).

Hybrid electric vehicles, cell phones, cellphones, laptops and tablets are just a few examples of devices that would not be practicable or convenient without next-generation batteries. There is still room for growth in plug-in electric vehicles' new military battery industries. Utility load leveling, wind farm power storage and distant power generation applications of extremely advanced batteries are also being investigated.



Electrification fueled by renewable energy, which includes the electrification of cars (e-mobility), buildings and cities, is the way to decarbonize the planet and fight climate change. The best method to transition to a green economy is to boost the use of renewable energy sources like solar, wind and hydropower, as well as other low-carbon technologies like electric vehicles, storage, and the use of microgrids and smart grids. By removing greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere, electrification can reduce the effects of global warming.



The output of minerals like lithium, cobalt and graphite is anticipated to increase significantly due to the growing demand for clean energy technology such as batteries, wind turbines, solar panels or electric vehicles. Efforts to electrify the economy and develop technology rely on next-generation batteries, considering that they surpass conventional batteries in terms of performance, efficiency and safety. The quick response, modular construction and flexible battery installation has enabled the transportation sector's decarbonization and increased grid integration of intermittent renewable energy technologies.

By filling in the gaps left by wind and solar power plants' variable production and reducing energy waste, batteries help utilities and grid operators maintain the dependability of the electrical system. According to IRENA(International Renewable Energy Agency), battery systems can upgrade mini grids, enable the 'self-consumption' of rooftop solar power and store electricity in electric vehicles, providing frequency response, reserve capacity, black-start capability (restoring an electric power system) and other grid functions.



The impending challenges are primarily related to the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia is a significant supplier of the metals required for EV batteries and the whole renewable energy industry, from wind turbines to solar panels. The crisis in Ukraine has reversed a decade of declining costs in the green technology sector, along with ongoing COVID-19 supply chain disruptions, logistical constraints, and surging worldwide inflation. This has resulted in a delay in adopting low-carbon technology around the globe.

