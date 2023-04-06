CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2023

English Lithuanian

The company announces that the general shareholders meeting will take place at later date then planned on initial version of investor‘s calendar.

Below we present current version of Company’s investor’s calendar:

14 04 2023 Revenue and clients for March period

20 04 2023 AB Novaturas strategy for years 2023 - 2025

15 05 2023 Revenue and clients for April period

30 05 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2023

Till 31 05 2023 Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders

15 06 2023 Revenue and clients for May period

14 07 2023 Revenue and clients for June period

14 08 2023 Revenue and clients for July period

29 08 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2023

15 09 2023 Revenue and clients for August period

13 10 2023 Revenue and clients for September period

15 11 2023 Revenue and clients for October period

28 11 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2023

15 12 2023 Revenue and clients for November period

15 01 2024 Revenue and clients for December period

28 02 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2023

CFO

Vygantas Reifonas

+370 615 88259