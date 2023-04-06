Global Dermal Fillers Market Expected to Reach 9.50 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Non-invasive Cosmetic Procedures

Westford USA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Dermal Fillers market will attain a value of USD 9.50 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.32% over the forecast (2022-2030). The demand for minimally intrusive surgical procedures and the rising incidence of early skin ageing are both propelling the development of the global Dermal Fillers market. Additionally, a rise in the demand for dermal filler procedures, a rise in the number of dermal filler businesses producing a variety of dermal filler products and a rise in the number of product approvals by numerous significant companies all contribute to the market's expansion.

According to the SkyQuest's the McKinsey and Company reported that the social media coverage of skin injections and biostimulators increases by eightfold. For instance, Empire Medical Training (EMT) will hold a practical facial filler training exercise in 2022. The students will comprehend how to use different aesthetic purposes for dermal filler procedures. The need for dermal fillers procedures is increased by the rise in inactive lifestyle, which further contributed to early ageing and made people aware of their looks.

Dermal fillers are injectable inserts that are frequently employed to provide a perfect and youthful face appearance. In addition, it is frequently employed as an anti-aging technique to lessen wrinkles, skin fissures and skin smoothness. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States has authorized the market for a number of uses, including the repair and treatment of lipoatrophy in HIV-positive individuals. Dermal fillers can also be used to improve the appearance of the face, reduce acne marks, and minimize nasolabial folds.

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Segment Is Anticipated to Grow Due to Growing Awareness and Acceptance of Aesthetic Treatments

The market for Dermal Fillers was led by the hyaluronic acid (HA) segment in 2021 and it is anticipated that this trend will continue throughout the forecast period. Hyaluronic acid-based goods are increasingly in demand, largely due to their durability and safety. Additionally, the segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to improvements in hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler technologies for wrinkle therapy, as well as a rise in cosmetic operations, new product releases, and an ageing population. According to the Population and Housing Board Census 2020 conducted by the Mexico National Institute of Statistics and Geography, there were 57,13,086 people over the age of 65 in Mexico as of 2020. The ageing populace favours such procedures because wrinkles become more prevalent with age.

SkyQuest's research analysis forecasts that the North America reported a revenue of USD 2.31 billion. Throughout the forecast period, it is anticipated that the region will hold the dominant share of the market. A populace that is highly educated and financially secure, combined with a considerably higher rate of cosmetic operations carried out in the region, are some factors contributing to this region's supremacy. For instance, 15.6 million aesthetic operations were carried out in the United States in 2020, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). Additionally, the region's development is anticipated to be fueled by new product releases and governmental clearances during the forecast period.

Wrinkle Correction Segment Is Expected to be the Largest Share Due to the Growing Demand for Effective and Long-Lasting Wrinkle Correction Treatments

The wrinkle correction segment accounted for the largest share in the application segment due to a higher demand for these kinds of procedures. In addition, it is expected that this segment will expand as a result of new product launches. Teoxane's RHA Redensity, which can be used to lessen the look of face lines and wrinkles, received FDA approval in January 2022.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest development rate throughout the forecast period. The market is expanding as a result of the increasing ageing population, expanding healthcare facilities. Furthermore, market development is aided by major players' attempts to launch their products in Asia Pacific's important countries.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Dermal Fillers market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Dermal Fillers Market

In November 2022, In Columbia, Maryland, Precision Dentistry has recently introduced novel facial filler services. Patients now have several options for facial fillers, including Botox to this innovative new invention. One of the most popular applications for facial fillers is Botox, which aids in the treatment of several oral issues.

In February 2022, JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC is the first dermal filler used to treat infraorbital hollows, announced FDA clearance, according to the pharmaceutical firm AbbVie. Additionally, a medical aesthetics business called Merz revealed the introduction of Radiesse (+) Lidocaine injectable implant in 2022. This implant is used for deep injection for the enhancement of soft tissue. In people over 21 years old, it also seeks to enhance mild to significant loss of jawline contour.

