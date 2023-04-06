Global Breast Cancer Diagnostic Products Market 2022: Rising Global Prevalence of Breast Cancer Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Cancer Diagnostic Products Market - 2022 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, with nearly 2.3 million new cases and nearly 685,000 deaths in 2020. In 2021, the global breast cancer diagnostic products market (including imaging, biopsy, and sample testing products) was valued at approximately $4.9bn.

Market drivers include the increasing global incidence of breast cancer due to a combination of behavioral factors and the aging of the population, increasing awareness regarding the importance of personalized breast cancer screening, the development of advanced imaging technologies, and increased use of advanced technologies such as gene expression and liquid biopsy.

Limiters of the market include difficulties around reimbursement and cost containment, the lack of population-based screening programs in many countries, and the limitation of sales of traditional screening products as more advanced technologies gain market share.

This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global markets for breast cancer diagnostic products; these include mammography systems (film-screen, full-field digital mammography, and digital breast tomosynthesis systems as well as computer-aided detection software sold with mammography devices), automated breast ultrasound systems, magnetic resonance imaging coils, biopsy systems (biopsy guidance consoles and consumables, as well as minimally invasive biopsy systems), and sample testing systems (tumor marker tests, HER2 amplification status tests, gene expression profiling tests, and liquid biopsy tests for minimal residual disease).

Countries covered by this report include the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World. The forecast range for this report is 2021-26.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Breast Cancer Overview

1.1 Risk factors1.2 Detection and diagnosis

1.2.1 Susceptibility testing

1.2.2 Clinical breast examination

1.2.3 Screening mammography

1.2.4 Other breast cancer imaging technologies

1.2.5 Blood/liquid biopsy tests

1.2.6 Biopsy

1.2.7 Sample testing

1.3 Treatment pathways

1.3.1 Surgery

1.3.2 Breast irradiation

1.3.3 Breast ablation

1.3.4 Chemotherapy

1.3.5 Hormone therapy

1.3.6 Targeted treatments

1.4 Bibliography

2. Breast Cancer Diagnostic Products

2.1 Mammography and other imaging products

2.1.1 Film-based mammography systems

2.1.2 Computed radiography systems

2.1.3 Full-field digital mammography systems

2.1.4 Digital breast tomosynthesis systems

2.1.5 Computer-aided detection software

2.1.6 Breast density software

2.1.7 Automated breast ultrasound systems

2.1.8 Breast-specific magnetic resonance imaging coils

2.1.9 Computed tomography

2.2 Stereotactic biopsy guidance systems

2.3 Minimally invasive biopsy products

2.3.1 Core-needle biopsy systems

2.3.2 Vacuum-assisted biopsy systems

2.3.3 Specimen radiography systems

2.4 Sample testing, therapy selection, and monitoring products

2.4.1 HER2 amplification status tests

2.4.2 Gene expression profiling tests

2.4.3 Companion diagnostics

2.4.4 Tumor marker tests

2.4.5 Liquid biopsy products for breast cancer

2.5 Bibliography

3. Breast Cancer Diagnostic Products Market

3.1 Global market insights

3.2 Market value

3.3 Segment insights

3.3.1 Mammography

3.3.2 Automated breast ultrasound systems

3.3.3 MRI coils

3.3.4 Biopsy systems

3.3.5 Sample testing, therapy selection, and disease monitoring products

Companies Mentioned

Agendia

BD

Biotheranostics/Hologic

Canon Medical Systems

Cirdan

CureMetrix

Delphinus Medical Technologies

Densitas

Devicor Medical Products/Danaher

Exact Sciences

Foundation Medicine

Fujifilm

Future development

GE Healthcare

Hologic

iCAD

IMS Giotto/GMM Group

iVu Imaging

Kheiron Medical Technologies

Kubtec

Lunit

Myriad Genetics

Nanox.AI

Paige

Planmed

Reimbursement

ScreenPoint Medical

Siemens Healthineers

SonoCine

Sysmex

Therapixel

Veracyte

Volpara Health

